Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says fringe players could leave Manchester United before transfer window closes

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says some fringe players could be allowed to leave Manchester United before the end of the transfer window as speculation continues over the future of Jesse Lingard and Brandon Williams.

Having allowed defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah to join Bayer Leverkusen this month, there are reports about some on the periphery of the Red Devils’ squad leaving in the coming days.

Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero have been told their deals will not be extended beyond the summer, while home-grown full-back Williams has been linked with a temporary exit in search of first-team minutes.

Lingard, meanwhile, has only made three appearances this season and the PA news agency understands there has been interest from home and abroad, with a switch to West Ham reportedly in the offing.

Jesse Lingard has found playing time hard to come by this season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Asked about the situation with Williams and Lingard, Solskjaer said: “They’re still part of the club, part of the squad, training well. No deal has been struck for any of the players yet going out – still a little period left, of course.

“There’s been many clubs interested in our players, so let’s see what happens.

“For me, it’s also important to take our wishes and our plans into consideration but also the players of course because they are Man United people and players through and through.”

Odion Ighalo is set to leave Old Trafford when his loan from Shanghai Shenhua expires on January 30, while teenager Facundo Pellistri looks set to head out on loan.

Facundo Pellistri has been restricted to matches with the development team since arriving (Martin Rickett/PA)

It is understood discussions have been held with a couple of clubs about the 19-year-old Uruguayan, who has yet to make his first-team debut since joining from Penarol in October.

“There has been talks and there’s been quite a few clubs interested in Facundo to go out on loan and that’s maybe something we will let him do now,” said Solskjaer, who completed a deal for Atalanta teenager Amad Diallo this month.

“He’s had a few games in the reserves. We want him to have regular football, of course, at a high level of course.

“With Amad, I think it’s a different scenario. He’s just come in, he’s going through a good training regime and training programme and he’s doing well. It won’t be too long, I feel, before I can bring him into the squad.”