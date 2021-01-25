Spurs pull clear late on after big scare from Wycombe

Wycombe 1 Tottenham 4

Do not be deceived by the scoreline, as Tottenham were pushed all the way by Championship strugglers Wycombe Wanderers before finally making it through to the fifth round of the FA Cup courtesy of three goals in the final five minutes.

Spurs had to come from behind after Fred Onyedinma put Wycombe ahead in the 24th minute, and they only went in level at the break thanks to a Gareth Bale equaliser in stoppage time.

And although Wycombe rarely threatened to score again, it took a late goal from Harry Winks and an even later brace from Tanguy Ndombele to see Tottenham through.

“If it goes to extra time, it would be bad for both teams,” said Mourinho. “The players coming on in the second half of the game, it would be difficult to handle us but then we scored that goal to put us through.

“[Tanguy Ndombele] is very creative. He is one of those players that can break the balance. They tried to get him man against man but he can break that — plus on top of that he can score a goal for us. The attitude from the players from the first minute was excellent, then the players on the bench, they came with the intention of giving something to the team, so overall it was a good squad performance.”

“Harry Winks played very, very well but all of the guys did very well, too.”

Bale should have put Spurs ahead inside five minutes, but steered a header wide from close range. Wycombe went close themselves, as Admiral Muskwe had a header tipped away by Joe Hart, and Onyedinma shot high and wide.

But the Wycombe wideman did not have to wait long to open the scoring, after poor defending from Tottenham. Uche Ikpeazu was allowed too much room on the right and when he fizzed a low ball across the area, it flew off the foot of Toby Alderweireld into the path of Onyedinma, who fired it gleefully past Hart from 10 yards.

Spurs equalised in first-half stoppage time when Lucas Moura floated a delicate pass forward and Bale stole between two defenders to flick the ball cleverly past Ryan Allsopp.

The equaliser came as a huge relief for Mourinho, and he sent on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at half-time, and then Kane before the hour. Spurs should have been ahead by that stage, with Moura and Bale shooting wide and Erik Lamela forcing Allsopp to save at full stretch. The keeper then saved from Kane at close range, before Mourinho sent on Ndombele and Son.

Allsopp made another close-range save from Kane with five minutes remaining, but the England captain recycled the ball, and when it dropped to Winks 25 yards from goal, the young midfielder showed great composure to curl it into the top corner.

Ndombele’s late brace wrapped it up to send Spurs into a fifth round clash with Everton, while Wycombe must return to a relegation battle at the wrong end of the Championship – dreaming of what might have been.

WYCOMBE (4-3-3): Allsop 8; Grimmer 7, Knight 6, McCarthy 7, Jacobson 6 (Charles 33); Wheeler 6, Thompson 6, Bloomfield 6 (McCleary 60); Muskwe 7 (Kashket 72) Ikpeazu 6 (Akinfenwa 72), Onyedimna 8

TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Hart 7; Tanganga 6 (Hojbjerg 46), Alderweireld 7, Sanchez 6, Davies 7 (Rodon 88); Winks 8, Sissoko 6; Bale 7, Lamela 6 (Ndombele 67), Moura 7 (Son 67); Vinicius 5 (Kane 57)

Referee: Jon Moss.