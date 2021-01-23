Newcastle no match for Aston Villa as woeful run continues

Aston Villa 2 (Watkins 13, Traore 42) Newcastle United 0

Aston Villa heaped further pressure on Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce as their former boss endured a miserable return to Villa Park.

Ollie Watkins’s 13th-minute header made it an unlucky one for Bruce, whose side’s wretched record continued – 10 games without a win in all competitions, including exits from both cups, and one goal scored in their last seven.

Newcastle have taken just two points out of the last 24 to languish 16th, seven points above the relegation zone to spark further calls for Bruce’s head.

They have not found the net in 368 minutes in all competitions, since January 3.

Bruce’s team were no match for Villa; the visitors failed to trouble goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, while Watkins had an effort disallowed and had a penalty appeal waved aside before Bertrand Traore doubled Villa’s lead before half-time.

Both Villa goals were brilliantly created by their captain Jack Grealish, who took his tally to eight assists this season.

Dean Smith’s side ended a run of three straight defeats on their first league game at Villa Park since St Stephen's Day after the postponements of their matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Everton because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the hosts’ camp.

Villa stated their intentions in the opening minutes when Matt Targett’s firm drive flew down the throat of goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Watkins put Villa in front when Fabian Schär slid in trying to cut out Grealish’s cross but only succeeded in teeing up the striker, who nodded the loose ball past the helpless Darlow.

The strike was the ninth of the season for Watkins, but his first for 10 games.

The €31.5m forward was a real nuisance to Newcastle’s defence and he was unchallenged to send a looping header that dropped wide from Traore’s free kick.

By contrast, the closest Newcastle came in the first half was two half-chances for Andy Carroll.

First, the striker’s header was blocked following a corner, then he headed wide from Javi Manquillo’s cross.

In the 33rd minute, Watkins thought he had a second goal.

Grealish supplied a perfectly weighted pass inside right back Manquillo and Watkins fired home a low, angled drive through Darlow, only for the flag to go up for a marginal offside.

The busy Watkins then had a penalty shout when he appeared to be shoved in the back by Schär but referee Simon Hooper was unmoved.

Villa had been knocking on the door for a while and it was no surprise when they scored a second goal, legitimately this time, in the 42nd minute.

Traore fed Grealish with a pass inside the full-back and the Villa captain cleverly pulled the ball back for the former Chelsea winger, who struck a rising shot from 15 yards that went in off the underside of the bar.

It was Traore’s fifth goal of the season and his fourth in his last six games.

Newcastle protested Darlow had been fouled when he punched away the corner that preceded the goal, but no one was listening.

While there wasn’t too much between the teams in general play, the difference was in attack.

Villa’s front four were a real menace. The hardworking Watkins was a constant threat, Grealish was pulling the strings, Ross Barkley’s range of passing stretched Newcastle, and Traore was a box of tricks that the visitors didn’t know what was going to conjure up next.

Villa threatened twice more before half-time.

Douglas Luiz screwed a left-foot shot just wide from 20 yards then fellow midfielder Marvelous Nakamba was a little further away with a bouncing half volley.

Newcastle started the second half with two up front after pushing Callum Wilson alongside Carroll.

But it was Villa who were on the front foot.

Douglas Luiz should have done better but could only roll the ball wide after Newcastle failed to clear their lines when Watkins’s angled shot was spilled by Darlow.

Barkley tried an audacious ‘scorpion’ like effort when Tyrone Mings’s return from Traore’s chip fell behind him, but his flick looped over the bar.

The game became more open as Newcastle switched from 5-3-2 to 4-4-1-1 with Ryan Fraser and Allan Saint-Maximin on for Manquillo and Carroll to add width in midfield, with Miguel Almirón supporting Wilson.

Newcastle pumped plenty of crosses into Villa’s box, but they were eagerly gobbled up by the home side.

The only threat from the visitors was an overhead kick from substitute Dwight Gayle that flew comfortably wide as Villa eased to victory.

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Martínez 7; Cash 7, Konsa 7, Mings 8, Targett 7; Douglas Luiz 7, Nakamba 6; Traoré 8 (El Ghazi 8- mins, 6), Barkley 7 (Trézéguet 80 mins, 6), Grealish 8 (Ramsey 88 mins, 6); Watkins 8.

Substitutes: Heaton, Taylor, Engels, Guilbert, El Mohamady, Davis.

Newcastle (5-4-1): Darlow 6; Manquillo 5 (Fraser 71 mins, 6), Hayden 5, Lascelles 5, Schär 4, Lewis 5; Shelvey 5, Hendrick 5, Almirón 6 (Gayle 80 mins, 6), Wilson 5; Carroll 5 (Saint-Maximin 71 mins, 6).

Substitutes: Dubravka, M Longstaff, Joelinton, Ritchie, Krafth, Murphy.

Booked: Schär, Carroll, Lascelles.

Referee: Simon Hooper 7/10