Conor Hourihane eager to stay in Ireland's plans as he prepares for Swansea bow

Midfielder Hourihane was a regular for Ireland in 2020 and is now dreaming of what would be his third promotion with Swansea
Conor Hourihane eager to stay in Ireland's plans as he prepares for Swansea bow

Swansea loan signing Conor Hourihane is in line to make his debut against Nottingham Forest in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Fri, 22 Jan, 2021 - 22:31
Alex Bywater

Conor Hourihane said he couldn’t risk falling out of favour with Ireland after joining Swansea.

The Republic midfielder signed for the Welsh side on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season after playing just four games in the Premier League this term.

Hourihane, 29, is still smarting from Ireland’s failure to reach Euro 2020 and wants to catch the eye of his national manager Stephen Kenny by starring in the Championship.

“I’ve got my foot in the door with international football and I’ve managed over the last 12 months to rack up a good few caps,” Hourihane said.

“I didn’t want to go into the World Cup qualifiers in March without playing games because it would have made me go from an Ireland starter to a substitute player and I didn’t want that to happen. Hitting good form and playing regularly for Swansea is only going to help me with the Ireland team as well. It was definitely in the back of my mind.” 

Midfielder Hourihane was a regular for Ireland in 2020 and is now dreaming of what would be his third promotion with Swansea. Steve Cooper’s side are second in the Championship.

Hourihane is set for his Swansea debut in the FA Cup against Nottingham Forest today.

He hopes taking Swansea to the Premier League will help make up for the Euro 2020 qualifying heartbreak Kenny’s men suffered at the hands of Slovakia in October.

“That was disappointing of course. I want to get to a major tournament with Ireland before I finish my career and hopefully that can happen,” Hourihane said.

“I’ll have to work very hard and we’ve got the World Cup qualifiers starting in March. Hopefully that can go our way, but promotions are just as important to me.

“I’ve had one in League One with Barnsley and one from the Championship with Villa and it’s such a fantastic feeling when you get over the line. They’re special memories and live with you for the rest of your life. Hopefully we can do the same here.”

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria - International Friendly - Aviva Stadium Mick McCarthy 'the right man' for Cardiff City, owner says 
FA Cup Final File photo FA Cup giant-killing guide: Ranking this weekend's most likely upsets
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest - FA Cup - Third Round - Stamford Bridge Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori completes loan move to AC Milan
Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers - FA Cup - Semi Final - Wembley Stadium

FA Cup stats: All you need to know ahead of the fourth round this weekend

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up