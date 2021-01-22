Sean Long: Cheltenham Town won’t fear high-flying Manchester City in FA Cup

'We know there’s a very slim chance of getting past probably the top team in the country. But you never know in cup football'
Fri, 22 Jan, 2021 - 22:30
John Fallon

After defying the odds to mount a promotion challenge, Dubliner Sean Long hopes Cheltenham Town can rattle Manchester City in Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round clash.

Michael Duff’s underdogs were tipped to be relegated from League Two but sit in the playoff zone, three points off automatic promotion.

Defender Long has been a frustrated bystander for most of the campaign, returning from injury only last week to make his first appearance.

Yet Saturday’s visit of Pep Guardiola’s Galacticos presents a chance to crown his comeback against one of the best teams in Europe — and potentially to cause another FA Cup upset.

Four years’ ago, the Dubliner was part of the Lincoln City team that scalped Brighton and Hove Albion, along with Ipswich Town, on the way to meeting Arsenal in the quarter-final.

This challenge, even without the absent Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne, is on a different scale. City can still win all four trophies after recovering from a slow start to the season.

“Maybe Aguero decided to give this game a miss when he saw the draw,” said Long about the Argentine who has been struck down with Covid-19.

“Seriously, though, we know there’s a very slim chance of getting past probably the top team in the country. But you never know in cup football and we’ll be going out aiming to win the tie.

“For us, getting promoted is the priority this season. We are a bit light on numbers across the squad, so hopefully I get to play a part in the game.

“Even with no fans in the stadium, I’ve had contact out of the blue from people back in Ireland asking for City jerseys. I’ve not made any promises but will definitely get a shirt at full-time as a souvenir.”

Long, who began his professional career at Reading following a move from St Francis, has got back into the selection mix just in time for the most glamorous fixture in Cheltenham’s history.

The source of the hip problem that sidelined him for five months still leaves him perplexed.

“Lockdown probably contributed to me needing the operation,” he said.

“I got home to Dublin when the fixtures stopped in March and, out of boredom, got mad into cycling. Myself and my Dad did a tour of Dublin on the bikes and then I went back for the League Two playoffs.

“The problem got worse in the pre-season and the last resort was surgery. With Covid, hospital appointments got delayed and I wasn’t operated on till October.

“Then, arranging friendlies to get in match-time during the current environment was difficult.

“I had to be patient to get back into a winning team and, mentally, coming back onto the pitch last week against Bolton Wanderers meant a lot to me.”

Thankfully, the Robins haven’t been directly affected by the pandemic raging across England.

“We’ve followed the protocols but we didn’t get Covid-tested much until recently,” Long said. “Every player has been tested four times over two weeks in the build-up to this cup tie. You’d know there was something different about this game.”

