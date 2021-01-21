League of Ireland clubs plead with Government for another bailout

Top League of Ireland clubs have pleaded with the Government for another bailout, stressing they face the coming weeks with “fear and trepidation”.

With Covid-19 set to keep fans out of stadia until at least the late summer, Premier Division clubs have sought a meeting with sports ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers to set out their appeal for grant aid.

The FAI are sticking to their projected season start date of March 19 but, with player contracts due to commence when most teams start pre-season training on Monday week, clubs are urgently seeking certainty on the viability of operating in an era of no ticket and scarce commercial income.

It took protracted, often fractious, negotiations with the FAI for clubs to be convinced of restarting the 2020 season in late July. The pandemic halted the campaign only four games in and it was almost five months later before it resumed, albeit with half the fixtures.

For a full 36-game series to start on time, more than double the €2.5m pot is essential. In fact, some club chairmen have estimated that more than three times last year’s subvention constitutes the more accurate figure to get things moving.

FAI chairman Roy Barrett, who recently highlighted the reliance on state subsidies, along with chief executive Jonathan Hill, has already commenced talks with the Department of Sport but the 10 top-flight clubs are urging the ministers to take the initiative.

“Without clear visibility on government support, we face into the coming weeks with considerable trepidation and fear,” wrote Anthony Delaney of St Patrick’s Athletic, interim chairman of the Premier Clubs Alliance (PCA), in a letter to Martin.

“Without immediate financial support, the ability to convene the 2021 season (the League’s centenary year) is in serious doubt.

“In the event that the season cannot be convened due to lack of financial support, it would directly threaten the future of our clubs and the positive impact we have on society.”

All clubs across the Premier and First Divisions availed of wage subsidy schemes to cover player salaries last season but Delaney pitched the overall contribution of the League of Ireland to the country.

“We comprise the pinnacle of football in Ireland, welcoming over 467,000 to our stadia during 2019,” he added.

“We have over 3,000 children operating in our elite academies, both boys and girls, and clubs have numerous other teams that cater for football at all levels.

“We make a direct exchequer contribution, predominantly via PRSI and VAT in excess of €2.5m, and many multiples of this in SORI (social return on investment) through a myriad of community engagement activities with tens of thousands of citizens across our island.”