Lisa Fallon reunites with John Caulfield at Galway United

Lisa Fallon has linked up once again with John Caulfield after her appointment as first-team head coach at Galway United.

The highly-experienced UEFA Pro Licence holder was part of Caulfield’s backroom team when Cork City won the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division and FAI Cup double in 2017 as well as the FAI Cup in 2016.

Fallon has also enjoyed successful spells with Chelsea women and Jim Gavin's Dublin football setup. She most recently worked as head coach with the London City Lionesses, but returned to Ireland prematurely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She now becomes the first female head coach in Galway's history.

She said: “I understand there is significance to my appointment in that respect, and it’s a very proud moment for my family and I, but really, my focus is totally on the players and working with everyone here to make sure we are ready for pre-season and for a strong league campaign. I’m grateful to John, the Board and all the Galway United supporters for this opportunity. I feel ready and know it will challenge me to draw on all of my experiences over the years but I’m really looking forward to that. I love the game, I love the League of Ireland and I love winning football matches. That’s what we are here to do.

“Galway United is a big club with huge potential. There are fantastic people here and I’m really excited about the plans, ambition and possibilities at this club. I’ve worked with John before and I know the high standards he demands."

Caulfield added: “Since the last occasion we worked together I have seen significant developments in Lisa’s coaching ability. Her time in England has transformed her into a top coach and has given her the understanding and belief to coach at this level. Over there she was operating in the highest learning environment and it is clear to me that now is the right time for her to show her qualities which I believe in. I am delighted to have her on board.”

Gary O'Connor, who previously took charge of the Tribesmen's U17 team, also steps up as a first team coach.