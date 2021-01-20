Once a Chelsea poster boy, Frank Lampard's tenure hangs by a thread

In the first 62 years of their existence, Chelsea football club appointed eight managers. In the past 30 years or so, since I started covering the Blues in 1989, they have made 20 appointments, not including short-term caretaker managers, and I have seen them all come and go.

The first in my experience was Bobby Campbell, the wise-cracking Scouser who once mocked me as a young reporter because I was wearing a luxurious looking overcoat, compared to his club issue manager's jacket. “You must be earning more than me, lad,” he laughed in front of the assembled media. I wasn't being paid much, but nor was he, in the days before the Premier League and the multi-millionaires and billionaires that came with it.

Roman Abramovich was the first of the big spenders, a ruthless Russian working on a hire and fire basis with players and managers, demanding instant success. He has appointed 14 full-time managers in 20 years at the helm, and that could rise to 15 soon if reports of Frank Lampard's imminent defenestration are to be believed.

Once the poster boy of Chelsea's most successful era, and still the club's record goalscorer, Lampard's tenure hangs by a thread, a move towards the exit door hastened by Tuesday's night defeat at Leicester, their fifth in eight games.

Conversations have already begun among Abramovich and his closest advisors about a successor to Lampard, with another former player, Ukrainian Andriy Shevchenko, moving to the top of the bookies' favourites on Wednesday. Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann are both in the running, with their candidacies supposedly enhanced by the notion that they might be able to coax the best out of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, the expensive but underperforming German attackers signed last summer.

Massimiliano Allegri, out of work since leaving Juventus to take a sabbatical in 2019, is highly rated, as are former Chelsea coach Brendan Rodgers who has taken Leicester to the top of the Premier League, and Ralph Hasenhuttl, another German speaker who has transformed Southampton's fortunes in the past year.

Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich waves during a Premier League match in 2017. Picture: Getty

There may be others in the conversation, but few outside of Abramovich's close circle can say for sure. Marina Granovskaia is the Russian oligarch's former PA and now his trusted lieutenant at Stamford Bridge while he is unable to live in England since his visa was not renewed following the breakdown of diplomatic relations between Russia and the UK two years ago. Bruce Buck, the club's chairman, and Petr Cech, the performance director and out of retirement as a squad member, were both at the King Power Stadium to watch Chelsea's first defeat there since 2015, which resulted in Jose Mourinho being sacked for the second time.

The Portuguese is the only manager to have survived three years under Abramovich — by a matter of months — and Lampard knows full well how short the lifespan of a Chelsea manager can be. He reiterated the point this week that he was under no illusions about the challenge ahead when he took over from Maurizio Sarri in the summer of 2019, having spent just one year as a manager with Derby County in the Championship.

Lampard's inexperience was discussed at board level, but what worked in his favour was his ability to get the best out of Chelsea's young players, as he had shown when he took Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori on loan at Derby with great success. With Chelsea under a transfer embargo for breaching regulations over signing young players, this was a chance for a young manager to show what he could do with limited resources — albeit inheriting most of a side that had just won the Europa League and finished third in the Premier League.

A huge factor in Lampard's favour was his popularity with Abramovich and the fans, who had become disenchanted with Sarri. Lampard was a club legend as a player, and one of the few that spoke regularly with the owner, so he was always likely to get an extended honeymoon as manager.

Last season was a qualified success, blooding youngsters such as Mount, Tammy Abraham and Reece James into England internationals while reaching the FA Cup final and qualifying for the Champions League, the minimum requirement.

But this season it has gone downhill for Chelsea, certainly from their brief ascent to the summit of the league in November. Lampard had fans talking about another challenge for the title during an unbeaten run of 17 games until losing at Everton in early December.

Frank Lampard's position as Chelsea manager is under fresh scrutiny following defeat at Leicester on Tuesday evening. Picture: Richard Heathcote

Now it looks like making the top four will be an uphill task since the wheels have come off, with only two league wins since beating Leeds on December 5. The problems facing Lampard are many-faceted. A defence that had been weak last season, conceding almost 50% more goals than in the previous campaign under Sarri, was bolstered by the arrival of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, veteran defender Thiago Silva, and left-back Ben Chilwell. And although all three looked terrific in the autumn as Chelsea conceded only two goals in ten games in all competitions, they have all made mistakes in recent weeks as the defence has started to unravel.

That in itself would not be disastrous if Chelsea were scoring freely, but Lampard's men are struggling badly up front too, and none more so than Werner. The Germany centre-forward scored over 50 goals for RB Leipzig in the two seasons before his €50m move last summer, but he has found the net only once since the start of November, and that was in the FA Cup win over Morecambe of League Two.

In mitigation, he has been shifted from left-wing to right and centre, and from a starting position to the substitutes' bench, and his confidence is shot. A failure to get the best out of him does not reflect well on Lampard or his staff, especially as the same has happened with Havertz, a freescoring wunderkind of German football for the previous two years. The 21-year-old suffered a bad bout of Covid-19 in November and has looked like a shadow of the player that most of Europe's big clubs wanted to sign. The same could be said of Hakim Ziyech, who has suffered ankle and hamstring injuries since signing from Ajax, part of a €225m spending spree that should have pushed Chelsea on to greater heights, and cemented Lampard's place as the manager to take the club forward.

Now those signings look like a weight on his shoulders, and some supporters complain that he is wasting their undoubted talents at the expense of home-grown players such Abraham and Mount, who is regularly referred to as Lampard's 'son' on social media, so close is the bond between manager and midfielder perceived to be.

In truth, Mount has been one of the few bright spots for Chelsea this season, always willing to work hard, show some initiative, and provide a goal or assist when needed. But much as Chelsea's hierarchy are pleased to finally see some return from the millions they have poured into their academy over the years, Roman Abramovich is even keener to know that he has not wasted another huge sum of money on last summer's transfer splurge, the biggest by any club in Europe, possibly the world, at a time when football has been in a financial crisis.

As the 14 managers before Lampard can testify, loyalty and past successes will only go so far with the Russian – and when push comes to shove, it is the manager who moves on.