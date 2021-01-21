Stephen Bradley can manage at very top, says Shamrock Rovers captain Ronan Finn

Having played under Michael O’Neill and Stephen Kenny at Shamrock Rovers, Hoops captain Ronan Finn is tipping his current boss Stephen Bradley to join them on a higher stage.

Finn’s interaction with O’Neill was fleeting as the northerner cited a lack of ambition from the board for upping sticks in 2011 immediately after clinching a second successive league title.

Leading his side to the group stages of the Europa League, a first time for any Irish side, gave him the moral ground to dish out such a stinging parting shot on his way to taking the Northern Ireland vacancy.

Kenny stepped into the biggest club job in Ireland, only for the success trajectory to taper off. Rovers soon lost faith and the Tallaght man lost his job before the first season was out.

Finn and Kenny would reunite in Dundalk, together winning back-to-back league titles in 2015 and 2016. The decision of the midfielder to return to Rovers hurt his mentor, though he understood employment opportunities beyond the pitch were prominent in his rationale. Both have since prospered, Kenny moving onto the international circuit, firstly managing Ireland’s U21s for a year before ascending to the senior post. For his part, Finn skippered Rovers to the league title, just short of his 33rd birthday in December.

The business side of football, rather than coaching, is what appeals to him most but for the future he reckons his latest manager possesses similar prowess to Kenny and O’Neill, now in charge of English Championship side Stoke City.

Bradley, still only 36, survived a period of turbulence in his first managerial assignment before delivering silverware. The captain thinks the point could arrive when the FAI come calling for another domestic-based boss to oversee their national team.

“I’ve played under a wealth of really good managers and for someone so young, his wealth of tactical knowledge is frightening,” Finn said of Bradley.

“He can go as far as he wants in the game. The gaffer is working for a great football club but, who knows? Sometimes you’re a victim of your own success but I don’t want to see him going anywhere, put it that way.

“Stephen is very, very level-headed and works extremely hard. I coach the U15 Rovers team in the evenings one night a week and I’d see his car is still in the training ground from that morning.

“He’d be in the office with our director of football Stephen McPhail, working behind the scenes.

“He’s got us playing a style of football that’s very attractive. While he’s got a lot of plaudits for it, he’s also not afraid to hammer us.”

One player neither Bradley nor Finn will get to work with for much longer is Kevin Zefi. The 15-year-old wonderkid is off to Italy in the summer to start his three-year contact at Inter Milan.

“We had to treat him as a man and couldn’t be dancing around him,” Finn explained about the winger’s initial experience of training with the first-team.

“This is the environment he’s going to be in and if he wants to be a pro footballer he has to learn. Football is a very difficult industry and the competition at a powerhouse like Inter Milan will be very high. But if Kevin backs himself and does the right things, keeping his feet on the ground, hopefully we might have a future international.”

Meanwhile, Áine O’Gorman intends extending her international career for the World Cup qualification campaign.

The veteran came out of international retirement for Ireland’s Euro campaign, unfortunately scoring an own-goal in the decisive penultimate game in Ukraine, and considered her future over Christmas.

“I’m available,” beamed the 105-times capped utility player. “We’ll see what the World Cup draw in April brings and what 2021 brings.” “I’m feeling good. Fitness is one of my major attributes as well.”

- Ronan Finn and Áine O’Gorman were speaking at the launch of SSE Airtricity’s League of Ireland sponsorship. For the next two years, the women’s national league will also form part of the sponsorship package.