SSE Airtricity sought assurances League of Ireland funding will stay in the game

SSE Airtricity are understood to have sought assurances from the FAI that their new six-figure sponsorship package of the senior domestic leagues would go towards clubs and not be used to plug some of the association’s other financial blackholes.

As per their most recent accounts for 2019, the FAI had net current liabilities of almost €70m, net debt of €43.5m, and recorded a €5.1m loss for the year. There was also confirmation that former chief executive John Delaney was due an exit package settlement of €462,000.

Some club officials estimate that a support package of between €6m and €9m, will be needed to fulfil another season while crowds are still locked out due to Covid-19.

SSE Airtricity have extended their title rights of the men’s Premier Division and First Division until 2023, while also becoming the new sponsors of the Women’s National League, which was without a headline partner last season.

While the energy firm’s previous deal with the FAI also included rights pertaining to the senior men’s international side, that is not part of the new arrangement.

Sources indicate that the latest terms, inclusive of both the men’s and women’s leagues, are “not significantly less” than the previous package worth €340,000 per year.

SSE Airtricity had appeared to be ready to cut ties with the FAI last year, going so far as examining up to 10 alternative sponsorship and marketing opportunities before deciding to maintain their focus on football.

And one of the key points of the new deal with the FAI is that they will distribute the money to clubs, as well as use it for projects to grow the domestic leagues, rather than use it towards filling financial gaps elsewhere.

New FAI CEO Jonathan Hill said in a statement: “We are delighted that not only will SSE Airtricity continue as title sponsor for the League of Ireland for a 12th season but they have also extended their sponsorship deal to include the Women’s National League. The double sponsorship announcement today is testament to the future direction of our domestic game and a significant boost for our League football infrastructure.”