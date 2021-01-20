Football rumours: Ings wants Champions League football; Lukaku won't join Man City

Football rumours: Ings wants Champions League football; Lukaku won't join Man City

Danny Ings and Romelu Lukaku (Nick Potts/ Martin Rickett/PA)

Wed, 20 Jan, 2021 - 07:00
PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Danny Ings, the former Burnley and Liverpool man, is holding off on signing a new deal with his current side Southampton as he wants to be playing in the Champions League, the Daily Telegraph says. The striker saw his playing time at Anfield limited by injuries and was initially loaned out to the Saints from Liverpool, going on to score 29 goals in 51 appearances for the club.

Romelu Lukaku will not be joining Manchester City despite rumours linking the pair, writes the Daily Express. The 27-year-old had been touted as a potential replacement for Sergio Aguero, but the Belgian, currently at Inter Milan, does not want to play for Pep Guardiola’s outfit.

Arsenal will not be signing Emi Buendia during the transfer window, with Norwich saying they will be holding on to their 24-year-old Argentine midfielder, writes the Independent.

Emi Buendia will remain with the Canaries (Nick Potts/PA)

The Premier League could beckon for Martin Odegaard after rumours he is keen on leaving Real Madrid on loan, writes the Daily Mail. The Norwegian has only played three games at Madrid all season.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is due to sign for Crystal Palace on a loan deal, but the Eagles will be forced to buy the Mainz striker if he plays more than 15 Premier League matches, writes the Daily Mail.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Nicolo Barella: Both Liverpool and Tottenham are keen on signing the Inter midfielder, writes Calciomercato.

Two Premier League clubs will try and disrupt Real Madrid’s plans to sign David Alaba (Adam Davy/PA)

David Alaba: Real Madrid are said to be close to announcing the signing of the 28-year-old, but Liverpool and Barcelona will both try to disrupt the deal, says Sport1.

Emile Smith Rowe: Arsenal will look to keep hold of their 20-year-old attacker by offering him a new £40,000-a-week deal, writes the Daily Mail.

More in this section

Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Molineux Stadium Premier League examining Robert Snodgrass transfer agreement
West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - London Stadium Michail Antonio strikes again as Hammers deal blow to West Brom survival bid
Newport County v Salford City - Sky Bet League Two - Rodney Parade Watch: Newport keeper Tom King scores from goal kick against Cheltenham
gossippa-sourceplace: uk
Southampton v Shrewsbury Town - Emirates FA Cup - Third Round - St Marys Stadium

Southampton see off Shrewsbury in rearranged FA Cup tie

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up