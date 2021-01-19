Leicester City go top of the Premier League as pressure grows on Frank Lampard

Premier League: Leicester City 2 Chelsea 0

Brendan Rodgers has waited a long time to beat Chelsea and this victory could have huge repercussions as it put his Leicester City top of the Premier League.

Rodgers, 47, masterminded his first win against Chelsea in 16 attempts for Watford, Reading, Swansea City, Liverpool, and Leicester.

"It sounds doesn't it? Top of the Premier League, probably for 24 hours," said James Maddison. "It's a good one psychologically because we've worked really hard. To be sitting top is a a great achievement and one we can build on."

Wilfred Ndidi’s first goal since September 2019 paved the way for a precious victory before man of the match James Maddison added some well-earned gloss with his eighth goal of the season.

But there was some weight to Chelsea manager Frank Lampard’s argument this season that the marginal decisions have gone against his side.

While there was no denying Leicester were deserved victors, Chelsea had a penalty decision correctly overturned by VAR then were denied a consolation by an ‘armpit offside’ at the death.

Leicester extended Chelsea’s miserable record against top-six rivals this season as Rodgers’ side followed Liverpool, Everton, Arsenal, and Manchester City in beating them.

It made it a miserable first return to Leicester for left back Ben Chilwell, back at the club he left for €56m in the summer. But the problems of Chelsea and Lampard bit far deeper than any old pals’ act.

This was not the first time this season that the Londoners have lacked urgency.

There was a leaden, pedestrian nature to some of Chelsea’s defending and the lethargy also seemed to affect Kai Havertz, who endured a torrid night in midfield before being hauled off.

In contrast, led by the imperious Maddison, Leicester combined their incisive attacking play with razor-sharp defending.

Leicester took the lead in the sixth minute with the first chance of the game.

Marc Albrighton played a short corner to Maddison and got the return before cutting in along the goalline and pulling the ball back to Harvey Barnes.

He sliced it but it fell perfectly into the path of Ndidi, whose searing strike with the outside of his left foot took the ball away from Edouard Mendy and in off the goalkeeper’s right-hand post.

Leicester remained the more threatening side, pinning Chelsea in their own half of the pitch.

Maddison was next to try his luck, rattling the bar with a rising, curling effort from just outside the box to punish Mason Mount’s reluctance to close him down.

Chelsea’s rare attacks were limited to forcing Kasper Schmeichel into routine action twice in as many minutes.

Barnes was guilty of ball watching as Reece James got beyond him to fire in a cross that the Leicester goalkeeper had to punch away.

Then Thiago Silva got to Havertz’s corner ahead of James Justin and the Denmark No 1 fisted the ball away.

But Leicester continued to pursue Chelsea and Albrighton’s fierce 25-yard drive had Mendy taking the safety first option and palming over the bar.

Chelsea reminded us of their danger when Christian Pulisic released Callum Hudson Odoi in the inside right position but the forward went for placement rather than power and sidefooted wide.

If Chelsea needed a reminder of the cruelty and ruthlessness of football’s margins, it came in the space of three minutes before half-time.

Referee Craig Pawson initially blew for a penalty when Jonny Evans clumsily brought down Pulisic.

But VAR ruled the offence was fractionally outside the box so instead awarded a free kick, which was wasted by Mount.

In a few heartbeats, Leicester had gone from facing the prospect of being level to doubling their lead.

Reece James got sucked in to a headed challenge with team-mate Rudiger and Vardy and as Albrighton retrieved the loose ball, Maddison made a superb run into the box to receive the winger’s superb hooked pass.

With James on the back foot chasing Vardy, there was still time for the ball to bounce before Maddison, criminally unmarked, swept the ball past Mendy.

Far from sitting on their lead following the restart, Leicester pushed for a third goal.

Albrighton crossed and Justin, at the far post, planted a downward header that brushed the sidenetting.

Then Youri Tielemans started and finished a delicious move that saw Vardy put him through before the Belgian went one on one with Mendy, who blocked with his legs.

Chelsea’s laboured look included a sigh of relief when Maddison made way in the 76th minute.

As well it might.

Substitute Timo Werner diverted in Chilwell’s free kick but he was flagged offside, which VAR vindicated.

Leicester City (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel 7; Castagne 7, Fofana 8, Evans 7, Justin 8; Ndidi 8, Tielemans 7; Albrighton 8 (Ricardo Pereira 76 mins, 6), Maddison 9 (Perez 76 mins, 6), Barnes 6; Vardy 7 (Iheanacho 88 mins, 6).

Chelsea (4-3-3): Mendy 7; James 6, Thiago Silva 6, Rudiger 6, Chilwell 5; Havertz 4 (Ziyech 67 mins, 6), Kovacic 6, Mount 6; Hudson Odoi 6 (Werner 68 mins, 6), Abraham 6, Pulisic 6.

Referee: Craig Pawson 7.