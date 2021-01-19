Richard Keogh returns to Championship with loan move to Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield have completed the signing of MK Dons centre-back Richard Keogh on loan until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old former Derby captain joins the Terriers for a second spell, having briefly represented the club when on another loan deal from Bristol City in 2007.

The Republic of Ireland international made 21 appearances for the Dons to add to a tally of over 150 League One appearances and over 400 Championship games played.

Huddersfield head coach Carlos Corberan said on the club website: “Richard is a player with an amazing background and a lot of experience in the Championship.

“He has regularly played over 4,000 minutes per season at his previous clubs, and you need the combination of his experience alongside our young players to create a competitive team.

“The competitive character he has, and the respect he has for his job, and very important values within our group.

“He is a good defender and he can also help us to play out from the back. His ability to play on the left and right of central defence is something we need in the team too.”