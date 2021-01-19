Andy Reid: Give Stephen Kenny time to turn Ireland into serious contenders

Andy Reid believes the Republic of Ireland will become serious challengers for World Cup qualification on a regular basis because of the calibre of young players emerging under the guidance of senior manager Stephen Kenny.

And while the Dubliner admits he is leaving his role as Under-18 head coach at the FAI with a heavy heart to take up the position of Nottingham Forest Under-23s' boss, Reid reckons the work being done by Kenny and coaches throughout all age groups in the FAI is cause for optimism.

Ireland begin their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign in March as third seeds, and it already risks being overshadowed by the departure of assistant coach Damien Duff and goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly.

The showpiece in Qatar will mark the 20th anniversary of Ireland’s last appearance at the finals but Reid reckons such a famine can become a thing of the past.

“He (Stephen Kenny) needs the time and he needs everybody’s support. If you look at people like Jayson Molumby, Jason Knight, Adam Idah who are coming through, give these guys 18 months to two years working with Stephen and working at their clubs, really developing,” Reid told Off the Ball AM.

“You’re talking about having a fantastically strong team, a team that will be able to compete in European Championships, that will be able to compete to qualify for the World Cup. I firmly believe that because I’ve seen what’s coming through at international level, at the underage. We’ve proved that we can compete with these top teams.

“I’m really, really confident that, giving them a little bit of time to develop these players, a little bit of experience to grow into men and to get to grips with men’s football, we’ll have a team capable of challenging and capable of qualifying for tournaments.

“It’s been a tough period. There is no getting away from that. Having worked closely with Stephen, and I’ve worked really closely with Stephen, I know [assistant manager] Keith [Andrews] really, really well.

“The level of professionalism that he (Stephen) goes about his business with, and the ideas that he has for taking it forward and really pushing on the football side of it, I’ve seen them first hand and they’re fantastic ideas.

“I’m really confident that Stephen will lead the lads though and in next couple of years we will see us really pushing and being really competitive in these groups.

“In a lot of ways I’m really sad to be stepping away from the Under-18s role, I would have liked to have got my teeth into it a little bit more but because of Covid there has been very little international football at that age group.

“I’m also very fortunate to have been in and around it, but the lure of coaching every single day was just too strong.”

Reid will report to Forest first-team manager Chris Hughton, a coach he worked with during his own playing career at Tottenham Hotspur as well as with Ireland when he was part of Brian Kerr’s ticket.

Close friend Steven Reid, his former international roommate, is also on Hughton’s staff. “To have these people that I’ve got good relationships with it is key. The club have noticed that. Those links are really, really strong.

“It’s important for me to have that relationship and keep nurturing that relationship. You have a build-up of that trust over a period of time of working together.”