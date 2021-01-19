Conor Hourihane set to leave Aston Villa on loan

Conor Hourihane

Tue, 19 Jan, 2021 - 13:38
Phil Blanche

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has confirmed that Conor Hourihane is set to leave the club on loan this month.

The Bandon midfielder has found game time difficult to come by this season and made only three starts.

Championship trio Bournemouth, Middlesbrough and Swansea are all keen on the 29-year-old.

“Personally I would like Conor to stay,” Smith said. 

“He’s been to see me a few times and intimated to me that he wants to go out and play games, which is one of the reasons why I love Conor so much.

“He’s never happy when he’s not playing games and he’s intimated to me that he wants to go out and play games.

“We’ll look at the possibility but it’s got to be right for Conor and the football club as well.

“It would be a loan to the end of the season to get him back playing and get him back to us.”

