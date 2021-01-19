Football rumours: PSG expect Dele Alli decision this week

Football rumours: PSG expect Dele Alli decision this week

Dele Alli has barely featured for Tottenham in the Premier League this season (Clive Brunskill/PA)

Tue, 19 Jan, 2021 - 09:38
PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Paris St Germain expect a decision this week on their efforts to sign Tottenham’s Dele Alli, according to the Daily Mirror. The paper report the midfielder is ready to make the loan switch with the European Championship coming up and ex-manager Mauricio Pochettino in the hotseat at the Ligue 1 club.

Derby have angered Manchester City by blocking their efforts to sign Scott Carson on a permanent deal, the Daily Mail reports. The back-up goalkeeper has spent the last two seasons on loan at the Etihad, but the Sky Bet Championship club are set to receive around £500,000 this month to cover his loan for the rest of the campaign and are unwilling to end the agreement.

Will Danny Ings be on the move? (Justin Tallis/PA)

According to the Sun, Danny Ings is dithering over a new deal at Southampton and could exit the club. With only 18 months left on the forward’s contract, boss Ralph Hasenhuttl and the Saints may be forced to cash in on the England international this summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Mesut Ozil: The German landed in Turkey on Monday ready to finalise a move to Fenerbahce and end his time at Arsenal where he has not featured since March 7 after being frozen out by boss Mikel Arteta. Sky Sports state the transfer will be confirmed in the next 24 hours.

Christian Eriksen left Tottenham for Inter Milan last year (Tim Goode/PA)

Christian Eriksen: A return to Tottenham “is not so easy” according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. He left London this time last year to join Inter Milan but has struggled at the Serie A club and his wages could be the key stumbling block.

More in this section

Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool - Premier League - The AMEX Stadium My Liverpool future is ‘in the hands of the club’, says Mohamed Salah
England Squad Announcement - Wembley Stadium Phil Neville named Inter Miami head coach hours after leaving England Women job
FAI UEFA Pro Licence Course Ireland Under-18 manager Andy Reid leaves to take up Nottingham Forest role
gossippa-sourceplace: uk
Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Etihad Stadium

Pep Guardiola rules out any January transfer window signings for Man City

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up