Football rumours: PSG expect Dele Alli decision this week

What the papers say

Paris St Germain expect a decision this week on their efforts to sign Tottenham’s Dele Alli, according to the Daily Mirror. The paper report the midfielder is ready to make the loan switch with the European Championship coming up and ex-manager Mauricio Pochettino in the hotseat at the Ligue 1 club.

Derby have angered Manchester City by blocking their efforts to sign Scott Carson on a permanent deal, the Daily Mail reports. The back-up goalkeeper has spent the last two seasons on loan at the Etihad, but the Sky Bet Championship club are set to receive around £500,000 this month to cover his loan for the rest of the campaign and are unwilling to end the agreement.

Will Danny Ings be on the move? (Justin Tallis/PA)

According to the Sun, Danny Ings is dithering over a new deal at Southampton and could exit the club. With only 18 months left on the forward’s contract, boss Ralph Hasenhuttl and the Saints may be forced to cash in on the England international this summer.

Social media round-up

Feel for Jesse Lingard. He loves Man United and would stay and help like Solskjaer wants. But he also feels, at 28, he's missing out on the prime years of his career. He just wants to play https://t.co/4PvKV1w72M @ESPNFC — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) January 18, 2021

They’re not favourites by any means and there are many other factors involved, but #CFC are planing to make a bid to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer. More here: https://t.co/PrAEFauRXX — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) January 18, 2021

Players to watch

Mesut Ozil: The German landed in Turkey on Monday ready to finalise a move to Fenerbahce and end his time at Arsenal where he has not featured since March 7 after being frozen out by boss Mikel Arteta. Sky Sports state the transfer will be confirmed in the next 24 hours.

Christian Eriksen left Tottenham for Inter Milan last year (Tim Goode/PA)

Christian Eriksen: A return to Tottenham “is not so easy” according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. He left London this time last year to join Inter Milan but has struggled at the Serie A club and his wages could be the key stumbling block.