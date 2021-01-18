Ireland Under-18 manager Andy Reid leaves to take up Nottingham Forest role

Republic of Ireland Under-18 head coach Andy Reid has quit to take up a role with Nottingham Forest.

Reid has been promoted to head coach of his former club’s Under-23 side, having taken charge on an interim basis since last September.

It was there Reid got his first experience of management, taking up a role as assistant first-team coach while out injured for the final months of the 2016 season when Forest were between managers.

He took over from Ireland Under-18 head coach Jim Crawford in March 2019, having been involved under Crawford since the previous August. A non-competitive grade, Reid’s focus was on developing players as they took part in international camps and a series of friendlies which was disrupted by the Covid pandemic.

Reid had split his time between the Ireland job and working with Forest’s U23s since January 2020, where he was credited with playing a crucial role in the club winning the Professional Development League North title last season.

Popular among the players and staff, the former Ireland international now takes over on a permanent, full-time basis from Chris Cohen, who left to join Luton Town as first-team coach.

A recent graduate of the FAI’s Pro-Licence coaching course, Reid described the move as “too good to turn down”.

“It is with great regret that I am leaving this position but the opportunity to work full-time at Forest was just too good to turn down,” Reid said in an FAI statement.

“I want to thank the FAI for appointing me to the U18 international job last year. I enjoyed every minute of it and I know the experience will stand to me for the rest of my career.

“I would especially like to thank the FAI’s High Performance Director Ruud Dokter and his staff and the Coach-Education Department for all their support.

“Finally, I would like to wish all the players well. We didn’t get a lot of time together because of the Covid-19 pandemic but I know how much playing for their country means to every one of them and I look forward to seeing them in the green jersey again in the future.”

FAI High Performance Director Dokter praised Reid for “benefitting all those who played under him”.