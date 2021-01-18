Fifa dismisses appeal against Kieran Trippier ban for breaching FA betting rules

Fifa dismisses appeal against Kieran Trippier ban for breaching FA betting rules

FIFA have dismissed an appeal by Kieran Trippier’s club Atletico Madrid against a suspension (Carl Recine/PA Images).

Mon, 18 Jan, 2021 - 12:30
PA Sport Staff

Fifa has dismissed Kieran Trippier’s appeal against a ban for breaching Football Association betting rules, but there is every chance he could be able to continue playing.

The 30-year-old Atletico Madrid and England full-back was hit with a 10-week suspension last month after advising a friend by text message to “lump on” his move to Madrid from Tottenham in 2019.

Atletico appealed against the suspension but football’s world governing body announced on Monday it had been dismissed.

“The Fifa appeal committee has dismissed the appeal lodged by the club Atletico Madrid in a case concerning the player Kieran Trippier,” a statement read.

“As a consequence, the decision of the Fifa disciplinary committee passed on December 23, 2020 is confirmed, extending sanctions imposed on the player by the English FA to have worldwide effect.”

However, the FA failed in its attempt to revise the dates of Trippier’s ban, which would mean if the club now appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport he would be free to continue playing.

The FA had wanted to revise the effective dates of the ban, which ends on February 28, but its own independent regulatory commission has dismissed the application.

Trippier was found guilty of four of the seven charges against him. He featured in Atletico’s LaLiga match against Sevilla on January 12.

More in this section

Bristol Rovers v Chelsea U21 - Papa John's Trophy - Southern Group D - Memorial Stadium Chelsea’s Danny Drinkwater joins Turkish side Kasimpasa on loan
England Women Training and Press Conference - Wembley Stadium Phil Neville leaves England post, set for Miami role with Beckham
Kenny Sansom Getting a CD player instead of a medal for Anfield ‘89 made up Niall Quinn’s mind to leave Arsenal
trippierpa-sourceplace: uk
Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League - Anfield

Thiago Alcantara admits lack of goals is affecting Liverpool’s confidence

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up