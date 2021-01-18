Chelsea’s Danny Drinkwater joins Turkish side Kasimpasa on loan

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater, pictured, has joined Turkish club Kasimpasa on loan (David Davies/PA)

Mon, 18 Jan, 2021 - 12:19
Nick Purewal

Chelsea have confirmed Danny Drinkwater has joined Turkish club Kasimpasa on loan until the end of the season.

England midfielder Drinkwater joined Chelsea from Leicester for £35million in 2017, but has made just 23 senior Stamford Bridge appearances.

Drinkwater has not featured in Chelsea’s first team since the 2018 Community Shield clash with Manchester City.

The 30-year-old had been training with Chelsea’s Under-23s and was sent off in a development team match against Tottenham in December.

“Danny Drinkwater will go out on loan for the remainder of this season. Good luck Danny!” Chelsea posted on their club twitter account.

