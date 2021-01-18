Phil Neville leaves England post, set for Miami role with Beckham

Neville looks set to be the new coach of Inter Miami
Phil Neville leaves England post, set for Miami role with Beckham

Phil Neville is stepping down after just under three years as England boss (Steven Paston/PA).

Mon, 18 Jan, 2021 - 11:35
PA Sport Staff

Phil Neville is to step down as England Women head coach with immediate effect, the Football Association has announced.

The 43-year-old, who was previously due to depart the role in July at the end of his contract, is set to become the new boss of Inter Miami, the PA news agency understands.

The Major League Soccer outfit are co-owned by Neville’s former Manchester United and England team-mate David Beckham, who is also his fellow co-owner of League Two side Salford.

The FA says it will confirm the name of an interim head coach “shortly”, adding: “A recruitment process had already been under way with assistant coach Rehanne Skinner’s departure to join Tottenham Hotspur last November.”

The governing body last summer announced that Neville’s successor will be Holland boss Sarina Wiegman, but the plan has been for her not to start work in the role until September, having managed the Dutch at the Tokyo Olympics.

It also remains to be seen what the FA do in terms of somebody managing a Great Britain team at the Olympics, a job Neville had been in line for.

