Danger Here: ‘It’ll leave a sour taste in fans’ minds’

"You get a different ethos with the German managers," said Steve McManaman, expressing his admiration for Ralph Hasenhütt, Southampton’s Austrian manager
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts to a missed chance during the Premier League match at Anfield. Picture: Michael Regan

Mon, 18 Jan, 2021 - 08:00

FOREIGN AFFAIRS 

"You get a different ethos with the German managers."

Steve McManaman kicked off Saturday night’s action from the King Power by expressing his admiration for Ralph Hasenhütt, Southampton’s Austrian manager.

NUMBERS GAME 

In fairness, Macca had made himself a lot more useful at the Etihad during the week:

Ian Darke: “This time last year Sterling had 19 goals, he currently only has seven.” 

McManaman: “Yeah, he hasn’t scored half as many.” 

NEARLY MAN 

Gary Neville could only find one minor flaw with Bruno Fernandes’ free-kick:

“The strike’s perfect — it’s just the accuracy.” 

FOOD FOR THOUGHT 

Brain food with Jermain Jenas:

“It’ll leave a sour taste in some fan’s minds.” 

THE SPACEMAN 

A Messi free-kick sees Ray Hudson trek on:

"He steers his way through this like James Tiberius Kirk steers that spaceship through an asteroid field."

BIT WOOLLY 

Sam Matterface was nuts about Pep’s attire:

“Pep Guardiola is dolled up in a big heavy jacket with a cashew scarf.” 

BREAK AND ENTRY 

On BBC Five Live, there was an unnecessarily complicated approach to door opening:

“Fernandes might just be the one with his hand on the key, to pick the lock.” 

NAKED AMBITION 

Lee Dixon’s startling approach to competition for places:

“With Lauren… I was fighting for my place when he came into the club. I knew he was the next right back. But as soon as I felt that time was starting to come I literally bared myself to him.” 

WORD OF HOD 

Glenn Hoddle had a word of warning ahead of West Brom’s 3-2 win at Wolves:

“West Brom are not a team that are going to go out and win matches 3-2.” 

INSIGHT DEPARTMENT 

Paul Merson has a theory: "If you win five games on the trot, you're going to gain points.” 

But Darren Fletcher has a point too: “It might be one of those seasons where teams take points off one another.” 

GOING DOWN 

Merse also slipped in the old classic on Newcastle:

“Like a man on an ice mountain with moccasin slippers on.” 

HARSH WORDS 

Reshmin Chowdhury spots a moment of collective introspection: “You join us as the players are disappearing up their respective tunnels.” 

COMPASS MENTIS

Brad Hodge comes more than full circle:

“These English county players play 365 degrees all around the ground.” 

DOESN’T ADD UP 

Katie Shanahan defies algebra:

“Bristol City have doubled their lead... it’s now Bristol 2 Wycombe 1.” 

Jamie Redknapp says what he sees:

“I thought it looked offside because it had that look to it.” 

SOME MOTHERS DO AVE EM 

Equality’s John Anderson:

“Ivanovic can’t run, his legs have gone, mother time has caught up with him.” 

