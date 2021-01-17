Mesut Ozil says goodbye to Arsenal as he closes in on Fenerbahce switch

Mesut Ozil said goodbye to his Arsenal team-mates on Sunday as a move to Fenerbahce moves closer.

It is understood the 32-year-old was at the club’s London Colney training ground to bid his farewells ahead of the imminent end of his seven-and-a-half-year stay.

Ozil will now travel to Turkey ahead of a medical, with the formalities expected in the coming days.

The former Germany international later hinted he was on the verge of committing to the Istanbul club by tweeting an image of his initials in blue and yellow, the colours of the Fenerbahce badge.

On Sunday evening Ozil told Turkish television channel NTV he was “excited” by the prospect of playing for the Super Lig side, saying on ntvspor.net: “I’ve always said I support Fenerbahce and I’m very happy to come here.

“I am very happy, I am excited. God has let me wear this jersey and I will do my best.”

The 32-year-old has not played for the Gunners since March and his £350,000-a-week deal was set to expire at the end of the current season.

Ozil had been expected to leave in the January transfer window and would be able to sign for another club as a free agent should the final few details be ironed out smoothly.

Having started the first 10 games under Mikel Arteta following his appointment in December 2019, Ozil has not featured since a 1-0 win over West Ham before the coronavirus pandemic saw football grind to a halt.

Ozil has been with Arsenal for seven-and-a-half years (Mike Egerton/PA)

He was omitted from Arsenal’s Premier League and Europa League squads, with Arteta and technical director Edu insisting the decision was down to footballing reasons.

Ozil was criticised in some quarters when he refused to take a pay-cut during the summer, with no football being played and Arsenal looking to balance the books.

He had signed his current deal in January 2018 to become the highest-paid player in the club’s history but now looks set to depart on a free.