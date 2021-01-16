Did the players stop hugging after scoring in the Premier League?

The UK Government told players to stop celebrating goals in groups. Are they obeying?
Wolves players celebrate with Willy Boly after he put them ahead against West Brom. (Carl Recine/PA)

Sat, 16 Jan, 2021 - 15:12
PA Sport Staff

There was more interest than usual in Saturday’s Premier League fixtures after the UK Government told players to stop celebrating goals in groups as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic and remains in lockdown.

The rate of infection has risen since a new strain was detected towards the end of 2020. Even clubs have seen a spike in cases that has led to games being postponed – some at the eleventh hour.

Five matches were taking place on Saturday and here, the PA news agency takes a look at how players reacted when goals went in.

Wolves 2 – 3 West Brom

There was minimal contact between the West Brom players as they secured a huge win over local rivals Wolves. (Adrian Dennis/PA)

There was no greater early test of new celebration protocols than West Brom’s thrilling derby win over Wolves in the day’s early kick-off.

0-1: West Brom tried to keep to the protocols after Matheus Pereira’s early penalty gave them the lead at Wolves, the team high-fived after the opener at Molineux but managed to keep their distance.

1-1: Wolves’ players did briefly celebrate with each other after Fabio Silva had equalised with his first goal for the club from open play.

2-1: There was another huddle as Willy Boly scored to turn the game around before the break – but celebrations were still subdued given Wolves’ previous celebrations this season.

2-2: Another muted Albion celebration met Semi Ajayi’s equalising header just seven minutes after the restart.

2-3: Pereira’s second penalty of the game gave Sam Allardyce his first win as Baggies boss but his players still largely kept their distance for saying how big the goal could prove to be in their battle to beat the drop.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Molineux Stadium

