Uefa update refund policy for Euro2020 ticketholders

A refund is now available for ticketholders if stadium capacity is reduced by the tournament organisers.
Postponed from the summer of 2020 to 2021, the Euros are set to take place from 11 June to 11 July. File photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Fri, 15 Jan, 2021 - 10:58
Ciarán Sunderland

Uefa have written to ticket holders for this year’s European Championship about the competition’s new refund policy.

Postponed from the summer of 2020 to 2021, the Euros are set to take place from 11 June to 11 July. However, future stadium capacity restrictions could come into place to further disrupt football fans' plans to attend the tournament.

Updated terms and conditions have been published by UEFA and fans have the option of a full refund if they apply before January 26.

The message from Uefa to football fans said refunds are now also available if stadium capacities are reduced.

“In the event Uefa has to cancel your ticket order(s) as a result of a stadium capacity reduction or as a result of the match having to be played ‘behind closed doors’, the refund policy now specifies that you will be entitled to receive a full refund of your ticket price,” the update said.

Uefa also said the refund policy now refers specifically to a ‘pandemic’ in the definition of force majeure.

Another significant update includes transfer of tickets to family and friends if the purchaser cannot attend the tournament for medical reasons, including coronavirus.

Ireland is set to be one of 12 tournament hosts with three group stage games in Dublin between Slovakia, Sweden and Poland.

A round 16 tie for the tournament is also scheduled, potentially between Germany and England.

Ticket holders who apply for a refund in January will receive their reimbursement by the end of February 2021.

Uefa said if ticketholders retain their ticket they are bound by the new terms and conditions.

Further information about the new refund policy and updated terms and conditions is available here.

