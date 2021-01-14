James McClean suspended by Stoke City in Covid restriction breach probe

James McClean has been suspended by Stoke City for allegedly breaching Covid-19 guidelines.

McClean, according to the Championship club, was training in a private gym, prohibited under England's Covid restrictions.

In a statement on the club's website, they announced the Ireland international will not be in the squad for the clash against fellow promotion chasers Blackburn Rovers.

"Stoke City can confirm that James McClean has been suspended with immediate effect pending a disciplinary hearing into an alleged breach of COVID-19 regulations, namely training in a private gym," the statement read.

"As a result of the suspension, McClean will not be available for selection for Saturday’s game against Blackburn Rovers."