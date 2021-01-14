Lacklustre Arsenal run out of new year fizz

Premier League: Arsenal 0 Crystal Palace 0

Football is only being played to lift the spirits of a beleaguered locked down nation, but this match will only have given comfort to perverse neutrals who take joy from seeing Arsenal fail.

Mikel Arteta's side kept a clean sheet for the first time in 12 matches but it was their failure to score and claim a fifth consecutive win that denied them the opportunity to complete their rise from just above the relegation zone to the fringes of European qualification. As it is they are 11th and six points behind Tottenham in sixth place.

Arsenal's recent winning run has not been based on fluent, attacking football and this match was no exception as they made a struggling Palace side look good, if not better, for much of the match.

Palace, with only one win in their previous seven matches, had much less possession but had more than enough chances to win. That said, they were ultimately happy to take a point and consolidate their position in mid-table Arteta rested left back Kieran Tierney and central defender Pablo Mari amid injury concerns and maybe the changes to the left side of their defence had a negative impact on their ability to attack down their favourite side of the pitch. Tierney sets the tempo for arsenal these days and they were sluggish to slow without him.

They certainly were not playing with the expected confidence of a winning side, as illustrated by captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who twice turned down shooting opportunities in favour of making a pass in the opening stages.

But the Gabon striker showed he still had some venom in his luminous orange boots with a stinging right foot shot, after cutting in from the left, that Palace keeper Vicente Guaita could only fully stop and clear on his third attempt.

It took one of many impressive Granit Xhaka blocks, this time from a close range Wilfried Zaha shot soon after as both teams showed attacking intent. Palace had other half chances for Zaha and his strike partner Christian Benteke, who was guilty of a lazy shot when he should have hit the target.

Palace defender James Tomkins then emerged as a key player at both ends of the pitch. First he headed a clear with Arsenal poised to score through Alex Lacazette. Then he rose best to a Eberechi Eze free kick and headed against the crossbar.

Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno was rooted to the spot as he watched the ball bounce clear, but he had to be at his very best to keep out a Benteke header from a perfect Tyrick Mitchell at the end of a brilliant Palace attack down their left in the closing minutes of the first half.

Palace could argue they edged the first 45 minutes in terns of chances and they were also the more ambitious side that had played at a higher tempo.

That had clearly not been lost on Arteta as he sent his team out to attack after the break as they got the ball into the Palace area three times in the first three minutes immediately after the restart.

Palace were reeling for a spell but did not crack and Arteta betrayed his frustration by berating the fourth official, who seemed more interested in keeping warm than listening to the Spaniard's anxious complaints about missed fouls by consistently inconsistent referee Andre Marriner.

Maybe he should have been focussing on how best to use his substitutes to improve his side, especially with fit again summer midfield signing Thomas Partey on the bench and the attacking threats of Willian and Nicolas Pepe.

Arteta opted for club record signing Pepe moments after Ainsley Maitland-Niles had a shot from the edge of the area comfortably saved by Guaita. It proved to be his last kick of a sub-standard performance from a player who has not played regularly enough.

Pepe came on with 25 minutes to go and went straight to the right wing with Bukayo Saka switching sides. Partey replaced Dani Ceballos and, within seconds, Benteke squandered his third good chance to score from a Palace corner.

Arsenal do not tend to score late goals these days – they have not scored after the 70th minute only once this season, so Palace pressed for a winning goal that never really looked like coming for them either.

Arsenal host recent FA Cup victims Newcaste United next here on Monday night for what promises to be another freezing hard fought match. Arteta has stopped the rot but now he needs to add some goalscoring sparkle to his hard working squad.

Arsenal: Leno 7, Bellerin 6, Holding 6, Luiz 6, Maitland-Niles 5 (Pepe 65), Xhaka 7, Ceballos 6 (Partey 69), Saka 6, Smith-Rowe 6, Aubameyang 6, Lacazette 6 (Nketiah 80).

Crystal Palace: Guaita 7, Ward 6, Mitchell 6, Tomkins 7, Kouyate 6, McArthur 7, Milivojevic 6, Townsend 5, Eze 7, Zaha 6, Benteke 6 (Ayew 80).

Referee: Andre Marriner 5.