Premier League chiefs postpone Villa v Everton

The move follows a request from Villa as a number of their players and staff remain in isolation following a coronavirus outbreak. 
Premier League chiefs postpone Villa v Everton
Thu, 14 Jan, 2021 - 10:31
James Whelan

Premier League chiefs have postponed Sunday's match between Aston Villa and Everton.

The move follows a request from Villa as a number of their players and staff remain in isolation following a coronavirus outbreak. 

The club's game against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night was also postponed while the Birmingham side fielded a second string team for their FA Cup defeat to Liverpool last Friday night

Meanwhile officials confirmed that Newcastle United's postponed match at Aston Villa, which was due to be played on December 4, has been rescheduled and will now be played on Saturday January 23 (8pm).

The Premier League, in consultation with its clubs, has enhanced its COVID-19 protocols, in addition to reimplementing a twice-weekly testing programme as the health of players and staff remains the priority.

The protocols, which strengthen key elements of the existing guidance, came into immediate effect last week.

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v Finland - UEFA Nations League B Damien Duff and Alan Kelly clashed over Stephen Kenny speech
Kilmarnock v Celtic - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership - Rugby Park Celtic chief Peter Lawwell apologises for club’s ‘regrettable’ trip to Dubai
Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Phil Foden strikes as Manchester City edge past battling Brighton
Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Etihad Stadium

Footballers breaching coronavirus protocols to celebrate goals are ‘brainless’

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up