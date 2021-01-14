Premier League chiefs postpone Villa v Everton

Premier League chiefs have postponed Sunday's match between Aston Villa and Everton.

The move follows a request from Villa as a number of their players and staff remain in isolation following a coronavirus outbreak.

The club's game against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night was also postponed while the Birmingham side fielded a second string team for their FA Cup defeat to Liverpool last Friday night

Meanwhile officials confirmed that Newcastle United's postponed match at Aston Villa, which was due to be played on December 4, has been rescheduled and will now be played on Saturday January 23 (8pm).

The Premier League, in consultation with its clubs, has enhanced its COVID-19 protocols, in addition to reimplementing a twice-weekly testing programme as the health of players and staff remains the priority.

The protocols, which strengthen key elements of the existing guidance, came into immediate effect last week.