Damien Duff and Alan Kelly clashed over Stephen Kenny speech

Former club and international teammates Damien Duff and Alan Kelly clashed over the infamous Wembley-gate incident, ultimately leading to both of their exits from the Ireland backroom staff.

The Irish Examiner has established that a major difference of opinion erupted between the pair about the video shown and speech delivered by manager Stephen Kenny in the dressing-room before the friendly against England on November 12.

Goalkeeping coach Kelly registered his objection to the playing of the video, which included references to Ireland’s escape from English rule, and was further dismayed by aspects of Kenny’s 20-minute monologue.

Although heated words were exchanged between Kelly and Duff, who played together for Blackburn Rovers and Ireland, the goalkeeping coach remained involved for the Uefa Nations League game against Wales in Cardiff three days later.

He cited health concerns for not travelling with the squad to Dublin for the final game against Bulgaria through an FAI statement of which Kenny had no advance knowledge.

Kelly then publicly rejected “innuendo” about the alleged leaking of the episode to the media, with Kenny subsequently confirming his staff member wasn’t behind a complaint which triggered a five-day investigation by the FAI into events surrounding the UK part of the international gathering.

While Kenny was hopeful the rift had abated to keep his staff structure intact, Duff sensationally quit last Friday and Kelly didn’t wait around either, informing Kenny on Sunday night of his intention to resign.

With 10 weeks left before the World Cup qualifiers kick off in Serbia, the Ireland manager is awaiting an answer from his preferred candidate to succeed Duff and is in the process of sourcing a replacement for Kelly.