Tottenham fail to finish off feisty Fulham

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 1 (Kane 25) FULHAM 1 (Cavaleiro 70)

Tottenham blew a chance to move back into the top four after being held by a feisty Fulham side, whose late equaliser enhanced their chances of survival.

Harry Kane had headed Jose Mourinho’s side ahead midway through the first half, but Fulham fought back to equalise through Ivan Cavaleiro and move a point closer to Brighton, who had earlier lost to Manchester City.

It means Spurs stay sixth, and were made to pay once again for failing to finish off a team from the lower half of the table, after frustrating draws with Newcastle, West Ham, and Wolves.

It could prove costly for Spurs in their pursuit of Champions League football but this point could be invaluable for the visitors.

The background to the game, of course, was Scott Parker’s unhappiness at having to play this rearranged fixture at two days’ notice, after Tottenham’s original date with Aston Villa was postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak at the Midlands club.

Instead Fulham were told to fulfil a fixture that had been postponed from its original date two weeks ago because of Covid-19 in their own camp.

The team Parker fielded had only one change from their previous league game, a goalless draw with Southampton on St Stephen’s Day, so the Fulham manager could not have used the excuse that his side was depleted, although the influential Tom Cairney and Alexanxar Mitrovic were still missing.

Fulham made a lively start and could have taken the lead but for two important clearances from Sergio Reguilon, who was impressive throughout.

The Spanish left-back has been fined and forgiven for his lockdown breach over Christmas, and is clearly a key player for this Tottenham side. His right foot and his finishing are not strengths, however, and he missed an early chance to put Spurs ahead when he shot feebly over the bar with his weaker foot from close range.

Parker has sung the praises of his goalkeeper Alphonse Areola more than once this season and the Frenchman, on loan from Paris St Germain, was in sparkling form again, denying Heung Min Son twice in quick succession.

The first was pure reflexes, tipping away a poked shot from the Korean who was barely six yards out. Five minutes later he produced an even better save to divert a close-range header from Son that looked destined for the top corner of goal.

But Areola had no chance when Kane scored a goal of simplicity and brilliance. Pierre Emile Hojbjerg, so influential in the heart of Tottenham’s midfield once again, started the move with a diagonal 50-yard pass to the left wing, where Reguilon was advancing at speed. The Spaniard took a touch to control the ball, looked up to see Kane haring into the penalty area, and curled a perfect cross. Kane dived full-length to send a bullet of a header into the net from close range. It took four touches in as many seconds to move the ball from the edge of Tottenham’s penalty area to the back of Fulham’s net and stunned the visitors.

It was also Kane’s 18th goal in 28 games in all competitions this season, a remarkable return. And he should have made it 19 soon afterwards when Serge Aurier drove in a cross from the right, but this time the England captain put his header over the bar from close range.

Fulham tried to hit back. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, on loan from Chelsea, was full of running and sent a volley just wide of the post. Andre Anguissa had two shots saved by Hugo Lloris, and then Reguilon showed his speed in defence by dispossessing Bobby Cordova Reid as the Fulham forward ran in on goal.

Kenny Tete missed a glorious chance to equalise when he blasted into the side-netting from the right of goal after half-time, and he was replaced by Ademola Lookman, who immediately injected an added threat to the Fulham forward line. And it was the young winger’s deep cross from the left that allowed Cavaleiro to equalise in the 70th minute.

The Portuguese striker got high above Eric Dier and direct a powerful header past Lloris for his second goal of the season.

Fulham had the equaliser they deserved, and went looking for a winner. Lookman drove at the heart of Tottenham’s defence to put Loftus-Cheek in on goal, but Lloris saved well with his legs.

Mourinho responded by sending on Carlos Vinicius, the hat-trick hero of their FA Cup win at Marine on Sunday.

Son put a header wide in a frantic finale, and then thought he had set up Reguilon for a late winner, only to see him flagged offside.

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Lloris 7; Aurier 6, Sanchez 6, Dier 6, Reguilon 8; Winks 7 (Lamela75), Hojbjerg 8; Sissoko 6, Ndombele 7 (Vinicius 81), Son 7; Kane 7.

Fulham (3-4-3): Areola 9; Tete 6 (Lookman 66), Aina 6, Andersen 6; Adarabioyo 6, Robinson 7, Anguissa 6, Reed 6; Decordova-Reid 6 (Lookman 66), Loftus-Cheek 7, Cavaleiro 7 (Kamara 90).

Ref: Paul Tierney.