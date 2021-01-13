Alan Browne relieved and delighted with new Preston contract

Republic of Ireland international Alan Browne has spoken of his delight after committing his future to Championship side Preston.

Browne, who moved to Deepdale from Cork City in January 2014, has signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal which runs until the summer of 2024.

“I have been here a long time and it is such a relief to get it over the line and have a few more years of me being at this fantastic club and hopefully we can make the next coming years successful,” the 25-year-old told the club website.

“It was important to my decision that I wanted to see the ambition of the club and with players coming in this window — especially with a lot of clubs not doing a lot of business — it is a step in the right direction and I wanted to be a part of that. It is time to take the next step with my career. I had different opinions from different people and I wanted to gather as many opinions as I possibly could I felt that this was the right decision for me and hopefully I can progress with my own career, as well as with the football club.

“My phone has been hot the last few weeks and I have felt a bit guilty with my family for being on my phone all the time, so to get it over the line is a massive relief — I’m delighted with my decision.”

Welcoming the news that his captain will be staying at the club, Preston boss Alex Neil said: “The fact that since Tom Clarke left, we have made Alan the captain, shows how him how high a regard we hold Alan.

“He has been an ever-present since I have been here and his will to win, what the club means to him, how long he has been there, he is the right guy to take that armband forward and I am delighted he has committed himself to doing that for the next few years. It is only right that when you do well, you get rewarded and Alan will be delighted that he can concentrate on his football and that his future is taken care of.”