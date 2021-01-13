Stephen Kenny won't rush replacements for Damien Duff and Alan Kelly

Stephen Kenny is not expected to rush through new appointments to his Republic of Ireland coaching staff following the departure of Damien Duff and Alan Kelly in recent days.

A successor for assistant coach Duff is likely to be a priority, given his wider-ranging remit, while a suitable figure must now also be found for goalkeeper coach Kelly.

Replacements could be in place by the end of this month ahead of the start of the World Cup qualifying campaign in March.

Former Ireland internationals Lee Carsley and John O’Shea are two of the early leading contenders, with Mark Kennedy also understood to be interested in the position of third in command having most recently been in charge of Macclesfield Town.

Carsley’s coaching CV is most impressive of that shortlist, having worked in senior environments at Coventry City, Brentford, and Birmingham City, while also progressing from a position in Manchester City’s illustrious academy – where Kennedy also held a position - to now overseeing the development of England internationals between Under-18 and Under-20 for the FA.

O’Shea is currently part of the Ireland Under-21 coaching staff under head coach Jim Crawford, as well as with Reading in the English Championship.

The former Manchester United and Sunderland defender is currently on his Pro Licence course.

David Forde, who played under Kenny at Derry City and was part of the international squad at Euro 2021, is a contender to replace Kelly, while Ireland centurion Shay Given could be in the frame.

Like Kelly, who combined his FAI role with one at Everton, Given is currently part of Wayne Rooney’s staff at Derby County, although the Championship club are in the midst of a financial crisis with a delayed takeover meaning the payment of wages has been missed.

Dean Kiely, another former Ireland goalkeeper who is part of Roy Hodgson’s staff at Crystal Palace, could also fill the void left by Kelly, although no announcement on a replacement for either is imminent.