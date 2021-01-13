Stephen Kenny won't rush replacements for Damien Duff and Alan Kelly

A successor for assistant coach Duff is likely to be a priority, given his wider-ranging remit
Stephen Kenny won't rush replacements for Damien Duff and Alan Kelly

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Wed, 13 Jan, 2021 - 19:50
David Sneyd

Stephen Kenny is not expected to rush through new appointments to his Republic of Ireland coaching staff following the departure of Damien Duff and Alan Kelly in recent days.

A successor for assistant coach Duff is likely to be a priority, given his wider-ranging remit, while a suitable figure must now also be found for goalkeeper coach Kelly.

Replacements could be in place by the end of this month ahead of the start of the World Cup qualifying campaign in March.

Former Ireland internationals Lee Carsley and John O’Shea are two of the early leading contenders, with Mark Kennedy also understood to be interested in the position of third in command having most recently been in charge of Macclesfield Town.

Carsley’s coaching CV is most impressive of that shortlist, having worked in senior environments at Coventry City, Brentford, and Birmingham City, while also progressing from a position in Manchester City’s illustrious academy – where Kennedy also held a position - to now overseeing the development of England internationals between Under-18 and Under-20 for the FA.

O’Shea is currently part of the Ireland Under-21 coaching staff under head coach Jim Crawford, as well as with Reading in the English Championship.

The former Manchester United and Sunderland defender is currently on his Pro Licence course.

David Forde, who played under Kenny at Derry City and was part of the international squad at Euro 2021, is a contender to replace Kelly, while Ireland centurion Shay Given could be in the frame.

Like Kelly, who combined his FAI role with one at Everton, Given is currently part of Wayne Rooney’s staff at Derby County, although the Championship club are in the midst of a financial crisis with a delayed takeover meaning the payment of wages has been missed.

Dean Kiely, another former Ireland goalkeeper who is part of Roy Hodgson’s staff at Crystal Palace, could also fill the void left by Kelly, although no announcement on a replacement for either is imminent.

More in this section

Britain Soccer Premier League Premier League referees warn captains of Covid responsibilities: 'The eyes of the world are on us'
Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Old Trafford Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah joins Bayer Leverkusen
Dylan McGlade 9/11/2020 Dylan McGlade signs new Cork City contract
Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur - FA Cup - Fourth Round - St Mary's Stadium

Southampton's trip to Leeds set to be called off so they can play Shrewsbury

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up