Dylan McGlade signs new Cork City contract

Manager Colin Healy now has 18 players signed up for 2021
Dylan McGlade signs new Cork City contract

Cork City's Dylan McGlade in action at Turner's Cross. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Wed, 13 Jan, 2021 - 15:35
Stephen Barry

Cork City winger Dylan McGlade has signed a new deal to keep him at the club for the 2021 season.

The 25-year-old played in all but one of City’s League and FAI Cup games in his debut year on Leeside, scoring twice.

He is the 16th member of last season’s youthful squad to sign back as City prepare for life in the First Division. Manager Colin Healy now has 18 players committed in total, with Steven Beattie and goalkeeper Paul Hunt also joining.

“I’m delighted to be signing back with Cork City and to be honest it was always my intention to stay,” said McGlade.

“I really enjoyed working with Colin towards the end of last season and enjoy the type of football he wants to play.

“Obviously it was disappointing how it ended last season but Colin is putting together a talented squad and I can’t wait to get back in with the lads and get to work helping the club get back to where it should be.” 

The Dubliner was named in the 2019 PFAI First Division Team of the Year for his performances with Bray Wanderers.

“Dylan brings an attacking threat to the side, as well as experience,” said Healy.

“He is a very good player and I enjoyed working with him last season. He’s got really good quality, technically he’s a very good player and I hope he has a very good season for us.” 

McGlade has previously represented Shelbourne, St Pat’s, Longford Town, Bray, and Blyth Spartans.

Cork City signings for 2021

Goalkeepers: Mark McNulty, David Harrington, Paul Hunt.

Defenders: Uniss Kargbo, Ronan Hurley, Rob Slevin, Steven Beattie, Josh Honohan.

Midfielders: Gearóid Morrissey, Cian Coleman, Cory Galvin, Dale Holland, Alec Byrne.

Attackers: Dylan McGlade, Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh, Cian Bargary, Darragh Crowley, Cian Murphy.

More in this section

Burnley v Manchester United - Premier League - Turf Moor Nemanja Matic: Manchester United ‘ready to compete’ for Premier League title
Arsenal v Newcastle United - Emirates FA Cup - Third Round - Emirates Stadium Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta: ‘Next two games key to see direction we’re taking’
Burnley v Manchester United - Premier League - Turf Moor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enjoys top spot but ready for Liverpool test
Dylan McGlade signs new Cork City contract

Denis Irwin's chess battles with Eric Cantona didn't last long

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up