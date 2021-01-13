Dylan McGlade signs new Cork City contract

Cork City winger Dylan McGlade has signed a new deal to keep him at the club for the 2021 season.

The 25-year-old played in all but one of City’s League and FAI Cup games in his debut year on Leeside, scoring twice.

He is the 16th member of last season’s youthful squad to sign back as City prepare for life in the First Division. Manager Colin Healy now has 18 players committed in total, with Steven Beattie and goalkeeper Paul Hunt also joining.

“I’m delighted to be signing back with Cork City and to be honest it was always my intention to stay,” said McGlade.

“I really enjoyed working with Colin towards the end of last season and enjoy the type of football he wants to play.

“Obviously it was disappointing how it ended last season but Colin is putting together a talented squad and I can’t wait to get back in with the lads and get to work helping the club get back to where it should be.”

The Dubliner was named in the 2019 PFAI First Division Team of the Year for his performances with Bray Wanderers.

“Dylan brings an attacking threat to the side, as well as experience,” said Healy.

“He is a very good player and I enjoyed working with him last season. He’s got really good quality, technically he’s a very good player and I hope he has a very good season for us.”

McGlade has previously represented Shelbourne, St Pat’s, Longford Town, Bray, and Blyth Spartans.

Cork City signings for 2021

Goalkeepers: Mark McNulty, David Harrington, Paul Hunt.

Defenders: Uniss Kargbo, Ronan Hurley, Rob Slevin, Steven Beattie, Josh Honohan.

Midfielders: Gearóid Morrissey, Cian Coleman, Cory Galvin, Dale Holland, Alec Byrne.

Attackers: Dylan McGlade, Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh, Cian Bargary, Darragh Crowley, Cian Murphy.