Dundee manager blasts 'cowards' who sent racist messages to Ireland's Jonathan Afolabi

Dundee manager James McPake has defended Ireland underage international Jonathan Afolabi who suffered racist abuse in the aftermath of his side's 3-2 Scottish Cup victory over Bonnyrigg Rose.

McPake branded those who sent the messages on social media "cowards" after Afolabi, who is on loan from Celtic, shared a string of racist abuse messages he received from one user on his Instagram account after netting a stoppage-time equaliser during a 3-2 extra-time Scottish Cup win over Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday night.

"It’s heart-breaking for the boy because that’s what he is, he’s a young kid trying to build his career," McPake told the Dundee Evening Telegraph.

Both Celtic and Dundee issued statements in support of the youngster after the incident.

"He’s doing very well and to see people trying to affect others in that way is disgusting, there are people out there with no morals whatsoever," McPake added.

"We are right behind him as a football club. It’s horrendous.

"Anything he needs from us, he’ll get. He’s a strong character and he’s dealing with it very well.

"Nowadays it’s so easy to hide online and send these messages. These people are cowards.

"You see a lot of that in sport and the abuse people get for missing a chance or scoring against somebody is disgusting. I’d bet that person wouldn’t say that to Jonathan Afolabi’s face."

Former Liverpool player Charlie Adam, now at Dundee revealed he received abusive messages after a recent game against Hearts.

After the extra time Cup win, Dundee said in a statement that the club had "zero tolerance" for racism and discrimination.

"Sadly, this isn't the first incident in the last seven days which has seen one of our players being subjected to abuse.

"After last weekend's match with Heart of Midlothian, another player received disgusting messages which have also been reported," they said, referring to Adam.

"As a club we have zero tolerance for these abusive messages and give our players our full support."