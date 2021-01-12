Celtic will 'keep racking up points' to try and mount title challenge

Neil Lennon’s side are 21 points adrift of their Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership
Celtic will 'keep racking up points' to try and mount title challenge

Celtic first team coach Gavin Strachan. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Tue, 12 Jan, 2021 - 09:56
Andy Newport

Gavin Strachan refused to call time on Celtic’s title hopes despite seeing the Covid-hit champions surrender more ground to runaway leaders Rangers.

With 13 players self-isolating after Christopher Jullien’s positive coronavirus test and the club’s controversial Dubai trip, a patchwork Hoops side collapsed yet again in the final moments to hand Hibernian a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park.

David Turnbull thought he had got Celtic out of jail as he swept home with a sublime free-kick eight minutes from time.

But their inability to defend cross balls came back to haunt them yet again and Kevin Nisbet rammed home in stoppage time to leave Neil Lennon’s team 21 points adrift of their Old Firm rivals.

However, first-team coach Strachan – taking the team himself with boss Lennon and assistant John Kennedy also quarantining – told BBC Radio Scotland: “You just have to keep going. There’s a lot of football to be played and you never know what might happen.

“We just need to win on Saturday against Livingston and keep racking up the points and see what happens.

“There’s a big deficit of course but we’ve been in decent form, even when you look at the performance against Rangers.

“The players put a lot into the game and we thought we did enough to nick it. The sucker punch at the end was frustrating.

“We were hoping we would have enough bodies back to see that out.

“We were frustrated it came from a set piece. We were a bit outgunned physically by the end but conceded cheap free kicks.

“Neil shares our frustration we couldn’t see it out.

“It was an ugly goal to concede. We had a few chances to clear the danger and got punished.”

Hibs boss Jack Ross hopes the result can jolt his side out of their recent slump as they brought a run of three straight defeats to an end.

He said: “We wanted to come and win the game. We were frustrated at the time of the Celtic goal because I didn’t think we deserved to lose the game.

“We merited something so that anger was tempered the end."

More in this section

Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers - FA Cup - Semi Final - Wembley Stadium Manchester United draw Liverpool in FA Cup fourth round
Steven Beattie 29/10/2018 Steven Beattie makes return to Cork City
Aberdeen v Rangers - Scottish Premiership - Pittodrie Stadium SPFL suspends League One and below but Premiership and Championship can continue
celticpa-sourceplace: ukplace: scotland
Celtic will 'keep racking up points' to try and mount title challenge

Football rumours from the media: Mesut Ozil tries to force move to Fenerbahce

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up