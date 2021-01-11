Manchester United draw Liverpool in FA Cup fourth round

The fourth and fifth round draws have been made (Nick Potts/PA)

Mon, 11 Jan, 2021 - 19:32
PA Sport Staff

Manchester United will host Premier League champions Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round.

Monday night’s draw pitched 12-times winners United into battle with Jurgen Klopp’s men, who beat a coronavirus-hit Aston Villa side to book their place.

National League North side Chorley’s reward for their victory over a depleted Derby was a home tie with Premier League Wolves.

League Two Crawley, who dumped top-flight Leeds out of the competition in the third round, face a trip to Sky Bet Championship promotion hopefuls Bournemouth.

Fourth-tier counterparts Cheltenham, however, were rewarded for their win over Mansfield with a home tie against Premier League giants Manchester City.

Tottenham, 5-0 third-round winners at Marine of the Northern Premier League North West Division, are on the road again, with Championship strugglers Wycombe this time providing the opposition.

Should Chorley pull off a shock against Wolves, they could have another big date ahead of them after the fifth round draw pitched the winners in battle with either Southampton, Shrewsbury or 14-time winners Arsenal.

The victors in the Manchester United v Liverpool showdown will face Stockport, West Ham or Doncaster, while either Wycombe or Tottenham will travel to the winners of the Everton v Sheffield Wednesday tie.

Reacting to the draw, Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio told BBC Sport: “That’s what we really wanted, Premier League opposition, great.

“And there’s a bit of history because in 1986, Chorley played against Wolves at home and beat them 3-0, so we just need to do that again.”

Draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup:

Cheltenham v Manchester City 

Bournemouth v Crawley 

Swansea v Nottingham Forest 

Manchester United v Liverpool 

Southampton or Shrewsbury v Arsenal 

Barnsley v Norwich 

Chorley v Wolves 

Millwall v Bristol City 

Brighton v Blackpool 

Wycombe v Tottenham 

Fulham v Burnley 

Sheffield United v Plymouth 

Chelsea v Luton 

Stockport or West Ham v Doncaster 

Brentford v Leicester 

Everton v Sheffield Wednesday 

- Ties to be played January 22-25

Draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup:

Fulham or Burnley v Bournemouth or Crawley 

Manchester United or Liverpool v Stockport or West Ham or Doncaster 

Sheffield United or Plymouth v Millwall or Bristol City 

Chorley or Wolves v Southampton or Shrewsbury or Arsenal 

Barnsley or Norwich v Chelsea or Luton 

Everton or Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe or Tottenham 

Swansea or Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham or Manchester City 

Brentford or Leicester v Brighton or Blackpool 

- Ties to be played February 9-11.

fa cup
