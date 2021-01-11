Manchester United draw Liverpool in FA Cup fourth round

Manchester United will host Premier League champions Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round.
Monday night’s draw pitched 12-times winners United into battle with Jurgen Klopp’s men, who beat a coronavirus-hit Aston Villa side to book their place.
National League North side Chorley’s reward for their victory over a depleted Derby was a home tie with Premier League Wolves.
League Two Crawley, who dumped top-flight Leeds out of the competition in the third round, face a trip to Sky Bet Championship promotion hopefuls Bournemouth.
Fourth-tier counterparts Cheltenham, however, were rewarded for their win over Mansfield with a home tie against Premier League giants Manchester City.
Tottenham, 5-0 third-round winners at Marine of the Northern Premier League North West Division, are on the road again, with Championship strugglers Wycombe this time providing the opposition.
Should Chorley pull off a shock against Wolves, they could have another big date ahead of them after the fifth round draw pitched the winners in battle with either Southampton, Shrewsbury or 14-time winners Arsenal.
The victors in the Manchester United v Liverpool showdown will face Stockport, West Ham or Doncaster, while either Wycombe or Tottenham will travel to the winners of the Everton v Sheffield Wednesday tie.
Reacting to the draw, Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio told BBC Sport: “That’s what we really wanted, Premier League opposition, great.
“And there’s a bit of history because in 1986, Chorley played against Wolves at home and beat them 3-0, so we just need to do that again.”
Cheltenham v Manchester City
Bournemouth v Crawley
Swansea v Nottingham Forest
Manchester United v Liverpool
Southampton or Shrewsbury v Arsenal
Barnsley v Norwich
Chorley v Wolves
Millwall v Bristol City
Brighton v Blackpool
Wycombe v Tottenham
Fulham v Burnley
Sheffield United v Plymouth
Chelsea v Luton
Stockport or West Ham v Doncaster
Brentford v Leicester
Everton v Sheffield Wednesday
- Ties to be played January 22-25
Draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup:
Fulham or Burnley v Bournemouth or Crawley
Manchester United or Liverpool v Stockport or West Ham or Doncaster
Sheffield United or Plymouth v Millwall or Bristol City
Chorley or Wolves v Southampton or Shrewsbury or Arsenal
Barnsley or Norwich v Chelsea or Luton
Everton or Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe or Tottenham
Swansea or Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham or Manchester City
Brentford or Leicester v Brighton or Blackpool
- Ties to be played February 9-11.