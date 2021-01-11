Neil Lennon and 13 Celtic players isolating after controversial Dubai trip

Celtic's home Scottish Premiership match with Hibernian on Monday night will go ahead despite the Parkhead squad being decimated by Covid-19 issues, with manager Neil Lennon and a host of players having to self-isolate.

The Scottish champions confirmed defender Christopher Jullien tested positive but had noted that all other players and staff members were negative after being checked following their return to Scotland from a training camp in Dubai on Friday.

However, Hoops boss Lennon, assistant John Kennedy and 13 players have been deemed to be close contacts of Jullien and will also go into self-isolation, leaving the club in chaos for the visit of Hibs.

Celtic released a statement which read: "Celtic Football Club confirmed today that Christopher Jullien has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating at home. We wish Christopher a speedy recovery.

"While all of the other members of the squad and backroom team have tested negative, we have been informed by the authorities that, having been deemed 'close contacts', Celtic manager Neil Lennon, assistant John Kennedy and 13 first-team players will be required to self-isolate on a precautionary basis as required by the current regulations.

"The club would like to thank the Scottish FA, JRG and the Scottish Government for their assistance in managing this case. Celtic will, of course, fulfil its fixture against Hibernian this evening."

"Clearly we are hugely disappointed, as we know our supporters will be," the statement continued.

"The contacts were identified during the period from Wednesday last week, primarily around flight and team coach travel, during which time Celtic applied the same rigorous protocols used for pre-season training camps, UEFA match travel and for all domestic match arrangements in Scotland.

"These protocols have served us well in the past, as the club has not had one positive case in our own 'bubble' until now.

"As we have already stated, Celtic's decision to travel to Dubai for a training camp was for performance reasons."

The statement concluded: "Whilst we were in Dubai, the announcements made on January 4 significantly changed the COVID landscape.

"The reality is that a case could well have occurred had the team remained in Scotland, as other cases have done in Scottish football and across UK sport in the past week.

"Celtic has done everything it can to ensure we have in place the very best procedures and protocols. From the outset of the pandemic, Celtic has worked closely with the Scottish Government and Scottish football and we will continue to do so."