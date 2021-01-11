Four contenders to replace Damien Duff as Republic of Ireland assistant manager

JOHN O’SHEA

Another centurion, O’Shea is a relative newcomer to the coaching ladder. All of those years playing under Alex Ferguson are sure to shape the philosophy of the Waterford native who doesn’t turn 40 until April.

O’Shea has chalked up 18 months of experience on the first-team staff at Reading, remaining intact amid the upheaval of three managerial changes.

Furthermore, he’s already been anointed inside Kenny’s circle. O’Shea accepted an offer last April to work alongside his U21 manager Jim Crawford following Kenny’s visit to observe the Reading structure in action up close.

ANDY REID

Slightly younger than O’Shea, his teammate from Ireland’s U16 Euro triumph 22 years ago has also undertaken the Uefa’s Pro License course through the FAI.

The ex-midfielder has been working with the association since March 2018, initially as assistant to U18 manager Crawford before replacing his boss 12 months later after he stepped up to work in Kenny’s new U21 set-up. Matches at U18 level are non-competitive and rare, even before Covid-19 mothballed all internationals beneath U21s in March, but Reid worked with plenty of the talents who have broken into the senior ranks.

A year ago today, Reid began complementing his work at the FAI by assuming the role of U23 coach at his former club, Nottingham Forest. Additionally, he’s joined Kenny’s UK scouting team as the manager’s travel plans remain disrupted by Covid-19 restrictions.

LEE CARSLEY

The third former international among the contenders possesses the strongest coaching CV. Capped 40 times between 1997 and 2008, Carsley has since excelled on the managerial circuit and is currently tasked by the English FA with overall responsibility for their national U18, U19, and U20 squads. Duff’s former Ireland teammate also holds the experience of three caretaker roles in English football.

The 46-year-old was caretaker manager of Coventry City, then a League One club, in 2013 before filling similar vacancies in the Championship for Brentford in 2015 and Birmingham City two years later.

A keen student of the game, it would take something special to tempt Carsley from his present position but he has never hid his desire to assist Irish football.

VINNY PERTH

Kenny was known for freshening up his backroom team between jobs but his six-year partnership with Perth at Dundalk delivered the most decorated period of his managerial career.

The duo’s relationship stretches back to Perth’s time playing under Kenny at Longford Town in the late 1990s and it is understood the sourness caused by the Ireland boss last year raiding Dundalk for Ruaidhrí Higgins has not lingered.

Perth is still at a loose end after his sacking from Dundalk last August which makes him, unlike his three competitors, immediately available to the Kenny cause.