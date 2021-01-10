Giantkilling boss Vermiglio has inspired a loyal Killarney army of 'Chorley ultras'

There was more than a passing interest around Killarney on Saturday when Chorley produced a giant-killing act against Covid-ravaged Derby County, a club four tiers above them in the English pyramid.

That was because the Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio lived in Killarney during the 90s, attending St Oliver’s Primary School and St Brendan’s College Killarney, and playing schoolboy soccer with both Killarney Celtic and Killarney Athletic.

Jamie’s uncle John Vermiglio, who was no mean soccer player himself with a fine Killarney Celtic team of the 80s and 90s that reached a Munster Junior Cup Final in 1987, expressed his pride in a nephew who had always shown leadership qualities.

“We are all delighted for Jamie who came over from Liverpool in 1992 to live in Killarney. I remember bringing him to Killarney Celtic training and though small in stature, he was always willing to work hard and was very determined.

"When he went to the Sem he made friends with Brian O’Reilly, David Gleason and a few others who were playing with Athletic and so he started playing with Killarney Athletic, which rarely happened back then, as Celtic and Athletic were fierce rivals.

"But I think one of the turning points for Jamie was at St Brendan's when Ed O’Neill, later to become principal, allowed soccer to be played at the school, which had always been a Gaelic Games stronghold.

"I went down to help coach the team and they reached the Munster Schools semi-finals in 1995 and they won it the year after. So I guess Jamie was creating ripples long before last Saturday’s giantkilling act.”

Jamie’s uncle takes up the story of what happened after Jamie and his family, including three brothers, left Killarney and returned to Warrington the late 90s.

"He played with a local club in Warrington before joining Chorley where he was appointed captain of the side after a few years. When he stopped playing he was offered the post of assistant manager and then he became manager two years ago. He took them from the Vanarama League to the Vanarama Conference which was a real test against sides like Notts County, Torquay, and Wrexham. Because it was all about money and Chorley hadn’t it, they came back down again.

"It was a great experience for them and now they have gone on some run in the FA Cup this season. It’s the first time in the club's history that they have reached the fifth round. I know Covid had a lot to do with it, but it will go into the record books as a win over Derby.

"Wayne Rooney was a real gentleman about it and rang Jamie before the game to wish him well. Jamie is just hoping that Chorley will draw Liverpool at Anfield next, as they are his team and it would be the icing on the cake. All the Chorley players are amateurs and the average age is around 23 so they are young and fear nothing.“

Jamie is the joker in the changing room, according to his uncle. “He has always been a joker but a great motivator and a good tactician as well. He is loved by the players and also in the school where is a head teacher in Warrington. He started off a basketball team there and after two years, they went on to win the All-Englands.”

Jamie, who is married to Carla and has two children Sam and Emily, keeps in constant touch with Killarney.

“He comes back nearly every year with the family as he loves Killarney but could not make the trip last year because of Covid. He has promised me that he is hoping to bring Chorley over for a pre-season and would like to play Killarney Celtic, Killarney Athletic, and Cork City.”

Indeed John's grandson has already whipped up interest in a Chorley fan club in Kerry at his school, Presentation Milltown.

“He wore a Chorley jersey to school one day. It caught on and I think between 30 and 40 kids from the surrounding area have become fans and they call themselves the Chorley Ultras!

"I know at Christmas time they practically emptied out the Chorley sports shop of complete kits which were mailed to them. They all watched the game yesterday in their gear I am told and were delighted with the win. We are hoping when Covid clears to take them to a Chorley game and Jamie has invited them.”