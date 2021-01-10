Seamus Coleman: Everton need FA Cup success

Seamus Coleman knows the clock is ticking on his Everton career, and his quest to end it with a medal, but the veteran full-back still refuses to look further than one day ahead.

It's an approach the 32-year-old Everton captain adopted, along with the rest of his first-team squad, in a pre-season meeting designed to outline aims for the current campaign.

Top of that particular agenda was the burning desire for Everton to win their first trophy since Joe Royle led the club to success in the FA Cup in 1995 and, despite the unconvincing nature of this 2-1 extra-time victory over Championship strugglers Rotherham, that target remains.

But with Coleman out of contract at the end of next season and entering the autumn years of his impressive career, time is running out if the defender is to add to the solitary medal he won as a loan player on the Blackpool team that gained promotion to the Premier League in 2010.

“Yeah, listen, I make people aware of the 26 years thing [since that 1995 success],” said Coleman. “I’ve been here 11 years as well.

“We had a talk at the start of the season when we discussed what we want from this season but I think what we came to the conclusion was you can’t really think that far ahead.

“I think we need to be the best that we can be every single day and be so competitive in every single game and just take one step a time. Because if you put all your energy into winning a cup from the start of the season and keep emphasising it, then you can take your eye off other things.

“So I think we came to the conclusion of, every day, be the best that we can be in training, do things properly around the training ground and, yeah, that is the bigger goal and that is what this club needs.

“And that’s what this club will get - whether it’s with or without this current group of players - if it takes some time, I don’t know, but it will happen and we’ve all got to believe that.”

An extra-time goal from Abdoulaye Doucoure was required for Everton to advance into the fourth round after former Manchester United youngster Matt Olosunde had deservedly equalised Cenk Tosun’s opener in the 90 minutes.

It was an unconvincing victory and one that summed up the inconsistency displayed by Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season.

One minute inspired and surging up the Premier League table and, apparently, on the verge of becoming shock title contenders, Everton have shown an unerring ability to produce a terrible result at the least opportune moment - a phenomenon reflected by the fact they have more league points away from home than at Goodison to date.

But an extended run in the cup could be within their compass, assuming the English season gets that far, with the conversation growing about the threat of the game being forced to take a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“From a player’s point of view, my view on it is I want to do what’s right at all times,” said Coleman.

“But I do know that so many - and you know if you’re involved in football, and you know football and supported football all your life - so many people need it.

“It’s been tough, tough times for lots of people in the world right now and there have been, I’m sure, the numbers on mental health have gone through the roof as well because you’re being told what you can and can’t do until we get rid of this virus.

“So, for me, I think football has to go on, to give people, supporters of clubs, something to do, something to look forward to. If you’re about the house all day, and you’ve got nothing to look forward to in the evening, then it can be a long day for people.

“I think it has to go on so people, who might be working from home, then have something to look forward to at the end of the day, whether it’s a big Premier League clash, top of the table clash, relegation clash, whatever the case may be. I think it’s good for the country that football continues.”

Everton (4–2-3-1): Olsen 7; Coleman 7, Godfrey 6, Keane 6, Digne 5 (Mina 65, 6); T Davies 5 (Sigurdsson 65, 6), Gomes 7; Iwobi 5 (Doucoure 61, 6), Rodriguez 6 (Nkounkou 94, 6), Gordon 6 (Bernard 61, 6); Tosun 8. Subs (not used) Lossl, Holgate, Branthwaite, Simms.

Rotherham United (5–3-1-1): Blackman 7; Olosunde 9 (Jones 90, 6), Ihiekwe 7, Wood 7, MacDonald 6, Harding 6 (Clarke 82, 6); Lindsay 6 (Jozefzoon 76, 6), Barlaser 7, Wiles 6; Crooks 7 (Vassell 66, 6); Smith 7 (Hirst 76, 6). Subs (not used) Johansson, Miller, Tilt, Vickers.

Referee: S Attwell 7.