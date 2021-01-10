Aguero believed to be self isolating due to close contact protocols

Sergio Aguero.

Sun, 10 Jan, 2021 - 13:57
Ian Whittell

Sergio Aguero was absent from Manchester City’s third round FA Cup tie against Birmingham this afternoon with claims from Argentina that the striker was self isolating due to contact with somebody who had tested positive for Covid-19.

There was no suggestion that the striker, who was due to play a prominent role against the Championship side, has contracted the disease.

And, before kick-off, City would only confirm that their record goalscorer was “unavailable, not injured.” 

Aguero has not featured prominently in the City line-up since injuring his knee, and undergoing surgery, in the first game back of Project Restart in June.

He has struggled for fitness all season, with the last of his three starts of the current campaign having come against West Ham in October.

Pep Guardiola had spoken of Aguero as a potential starter for the Birmingham tie, however, only for that plan to fall through on the day of the game.

The reports from his homeland claimed that Aguero had been in contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus and, therefore, been forced into a period of self-isolation.

If true, it is the latest Covid-related obstacle placed in Guardiola’s way since a major outbreak forced City’s training ground to be closed over the holiday period.

Seven players have been announced as having contracted the disease over that time, although the first of those - defender Kyle Walker and striker Gabriel Jesus - were in the starting line-up against Birmingham.

Goalkeeper Ederson was on the bench but four more players - Tommy Doyle, Eric Garcia, Cole Palmer and Ferran Torres, all of whom may have been involved in the tie - remain isolating with the disease.

