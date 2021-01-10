Investigation into racist abuse of Republic of Ireland's Jonathan Afolabi

Afolabi suffered online abuse after scoring for Dundee in their 3-2 extra-time Scottish Cup win over Bonnyrigg Rose
Jonathan Afolabi has represented the Republic at U21 level

Sun, 10 Jan, 2021 - 13:37

Dundee have condemned "vile racist messages" received by their Republic of Ireland U21 striker, Jonathan Afolabi.

Afolabi, who is on loan from Celtic, shared a string of racist abuse messages he received from one user on his Instagram account after netting a stoppage-time equaliser during a 3-2 extra-time Scottish Cup win over Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday night.

A Dundee statement read: "Following last night's Scottish Cup victory over Bonnyrigg Rose we were made aware of vile racist messages that had been directed to one of our players.

"Dundee Football Club utterly condemns racism in any form. Racism has no place in society. We have reported these unacceptable messages and will look into what further steps can be taken.

"Sadly, this isn't the first incident in the last seven days which has seen one of our players being subjected to abuse.

"After last weekend's match with Heart of Midlothian, another player received disgusting messages which have also been reported.

"As a club we have zero tolerance for these abusive messages and give our players our full support."

