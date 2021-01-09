Far from perfect, but makeshift Man United too good for Watford

FA Cup: Man United 1 Watford 0

Scott McTominay’s impressive campaign continued in the FA Cup when he marked his first game as Manchester United captain with the only goal of the third round tie with Watford.

It was a far from convincing victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s makeshift side as he made nine changes from the side that exited the Carabao Cup at the semi-final stage against Manchester City in midweek.

The Scotland international headed United into a fifth minute lead which should have assured his side of a comfortable route into the fourth round against Championship opposition.

But, at the end of a week in which United lost their fourth cup semi-final in a year against neighbours City, it was far from memorable from the Reds.

To add to Solskjaer’s concerns, as he prepares for league visits to Burnley and Liverpool which could see his team move top of the table over the next week, he saw Eric Bailly led off injured before the interval.

The defender had collided with his own goalkeeper Dean Henderson, and received a knee to his head for his troubles, prompting tests for a possible concussion.

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson punches the ball clear during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Old Trafford. Picture: Martin Rickett

By that stage, United were a goal to the good thanks to McTominay who connected well at Alex Telles’s early corner and produced a bouncing header which deceived keeper Daniel Bachmann.

United were in the midst of a strong start, with Dan James and Mason Greenwood looking threatening, but they failed to test Bachmann again until just before the interval.

That opening came from a flowing move and a brilliant back heel by Donny van de Beek whose shot was well saved by Watford’s Austrian keeper.

Instead, it was Watford who looked the more threatening, particularly from set-pieces which have become such a problem for Solskjaer this season.

One, from a Will Hughes free-kick saw Henderson misjudge its flight and Adam Masina’s shot had to be cleared off the line by Axel Tuanzebe.

It was a disappointing performance, especially from fringe players like van de Beek and Jesse Lingard who had been challenged to stake their claim for a first team place by Solskjaer.

Manchester United's Scott McTominay celebrates scoring his goal. Picture: Martin Rickett

The United boss was required to bring Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial off his bench in an attempt to kill off the tie with the former forcing Bachmann into a fine 80th minute stop.

But at least the introduction of Harry Maguire for Bailly had injected some physical presence at set-pieces for United, with Henderson rarely troubled as the tie wore on.

Man United (4-2-3-1): Henderson 6; Williams 6, Bailly 6 (Maguire 45, 7), Tuanzebe 6, Telles 7; McTominay 9, van de Beek 6; James 6 (Rashford 68, 6), Mata 6, Lingard 5 (Matic 79, 6); Greenwood 6 (Martial 69, 6).

Watford (4-4-2): Bachmann 7; Navarro 7, Sierralta 6, Troost-Ekong 7 (Wilmot 75, 5), Masina 6 (Ngakia 58, 5); Zinckernagel 8 (Hungbo 75, 5), Chalobah 6 (Phillips 83), Hughes 6, Sarr 7 (Sema 58, 5); Joao Pedro 7, Gray 5.

Referee: A Madley 7