Chris Hughton praises former Arsenal defender as Nottingham Forest progress

FA Cup: Nottingham Forest 1 Cardiff City 0

Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton hailed the professionalism of recalled full-backs Carl Jenkinson and Gaetan Bong as the pair helped secure a 1-0 victory over Cardiff in the FA Cup third round.

Former Arsenal right-back Jenkinson and Cameroon international Bong were part of a solid back four that kept a more adventurous Cardiff team at bay to register a third consecutive clean sheet at home, equalling Forest’s best sequence since 2010.

Match-winner Lyle Taylor, who scored in the third minute, was also among eight changes to the side that secured a victory at Preston, with Hughton admitting he now has welcome selection headaches.

“I was pleased with Jenkinson and Bong. For them to come in and be part of that defensive unit that did so well, speaks volumes for the hard work they have put in during training," said former Republic of Ireland assistant manager Hughton said.

“They have hardly played any type of game for three months, but one thing I think we do right is the volume of training we give players who aren’t in the team.

“The changes from the last game to this one were not dramatic ones and we have got good competition and choices to make now. Both centre-backs were also excellent and they needed to be."