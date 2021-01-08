FA Cup stats: All you need to know ahead of third round weekend

Saturday, January 9

Arsenal v Newcastle

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey (thigh) could return. Gabriel (Covid-19) remains absent and while Mesut Ozil is available, he is not expected to feature.

Newcastle are unlikely to risk Jamaal Lascelles and Allan Saint-Maximin (both coronavirus) is yet to resume training. Jamal Lewis (knee) and Ryan Fraser (groin) are out.

Top Scorers: Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) 9; Callum Wilson (Newcastle) 8

Match Odds: H 4-9 D 7-2 A 11-2

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Lancashire)

Blackburn v Doncaster

Bradley Dack (cruciate ligament) could make his first start for Blackburn in more than a year. Daniel Ayala, Derrick Williams, Scott Wharton, Elliott Bennett and Joe Rankin-Costello remain on the sidelines while Ryan Nyambe is self-isolating.

Doncaster loan signings Ellery Balcombe and Elliot Simoes, from Brentford and Barnsley respectively, could make their debuts.

Top Scorers: Adam Armstrong (Blackburn) 17; Ben Whiteman (Doncaster) 8

Match Odds: H 7-10 D 27-10 A 15-4

Referee: Sam Barrott (West Yorkshire)

Blackpool v West Brom

Blackpool will have Chris Maxwell and Matty Virtue (both self-isolation) available again. Luke Garbutt and CJ Hamilton will miss the match through injuries.

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce is planning to make sweeping changes. Karlan Grant and Hal Robson-Kanu are out, while Kyle Bartley and Sam Field may not be considered despite returning to training.

Top Scorers: Jerry Yates and Gary Madine (Blackpool) 6; Callum Robinson and Hal Robson-Kanu (West Brom) 3

Match Odds: H 5-2 D 12-5 A 21-20

Referee: John Brooks (Leicestershire)

Boreham Wood v Millwall

Boreham Wood have a clean bill of health. Junior Morias rejoined the club earlier this week on loan from St Mirren and, subject to international clearance, could go straight into the squad.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett will be without suspended defender Murray Wallace. Connor Mahoney (thigh) is a doubt, but Billy Mitchell (hamstring) is still out.

Top Scorers: Kabongo Tshimanga (Boreham Wood) 8; Jed Wallace (Millwall) 6

Match Odds: H 6-1 D 16-5 A 4-9

Referee: Ben Speedie (Liverpool)

Brentford v Middlesbrough

Brentford midfielder Josh Dasilva begins a three-game ban following his red card during the Carabao Cup semi-final defeat by Tottenham. Defender Pontus Jansson missed the Spurs game as a result of what head coach Thomas Frank described as "a minor injury" and will be assessed.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock may have to turn to his under-23s after his squad was hit by a coronavirus outbreak. Boro will be without Jonny Howson, Ashley Fletcher (both hamstring) and Grant Hall (thigh).

Top Scorers: Ivan Toney (Brentford) 16; Duncan Watmore (Middlesbrough) 5

Match Odds: H 13-10 D 11-5 A 21-10

Referee: Tim Robinson (West Sussex)

Bristol Rovers v Sheff Utd

Bristol Rovers defender Josh Grant (hamstring) is fit to feature. Anssi Jaakkola (Achilles) remains sidelined having missed the last three games.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder said he thought the club had "possibly got 16 outfield players fit and healthy to travel". John Lundstram could make a return after suspension.

Top Scorers: Brandon Hanlan (Bristol Rovers) 7; David McGoldrick (Sheff Utd) 5

Match Odds: H 7-2 D 13-5 A 3-4

Referee: Keith Stroud (Hampshire)

Burnley v MK Dons

Burnley have had "a couple" of coronavirus cases. Jack Cork (ankle) could make his first appearance of the season, and there may also be returns to action for Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Matej Vydra.

Matthew Sorinola, Stephen Walker (both illness) and George Williams (self-isolation) are set to return for the Dons. But Kieran Agard, Jay Bird, David Kasumu, Jordan Houghton, Warren O'Hora and Louis Thompson will miss out.

Top Scorers: Chris Wood (Burnley) 3; Cameron Jerome (MK Dons) 8

Match Odds: H 8-15 D 3-1 A 5-1

Referee: Jonathan Moss (County Durham)

Chorley v Derby

Chorley have nearly a fully-fit squad but could again be without injured forward Sean Miller.

Derby will be missing their entire first-team squad due to a coronavirus outbreak, meaning development coaches Pat Lyons and Gary Bowyer will step in for Wayne Rooney and take charge of a group comprising of eight under-23 players, with the rest made up of the under-18s.

Top Scorers: Andy Owens (Chorley) 3; Colin Kazim-Richards and Jason Knight (Derby) 3

Match Odds: H 6-4 D 5-2 A 6-4

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)

Everton v Rotherham

Everton left-back Lucas Digne is set for his first appearance since late November following an ankle injury. England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, leading scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison will be rested but James Rodriguez and Cenk Tosun are likely to feature.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne has options after the squad's latest Covid test came back negative. Clark Robertson (foot), Shaun MacDonald (broken leg), Joe Mattock and Kieran Sadlier (both ankle) and Chiedozie Ogbene are missing but on-loan players Jamal Blackman, Florian Jozefzoon and George Hirst have been given permission to play.

Top Scorers: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 14; Michael Smith and Freddie Ladapo (Rotherham) 4

Match Odds: H 2-5 D 7-2 A 7-1

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)

Exeter v Sheff Wed

Exeter will be without Pierce Sweeney after he picked up a hamstring injury.

Academy coach Andy Holdsworth will be in charge of Wednesday after the Championship outfit confirmed "a significant number of club personnel" had tested positive for Covid-19 this week. Caretaker boss Neil Thompson and his temporary assistants Lee Bullen and Steven Haslam are among those affected.

Top Scorers: Matt Jay (Exeter) 10; Callum Paterson and Josh Windass (Sheff Wed) 4

Match Odds: H 2-1 D 23-10 A 13-10

Referee: Dean Whitestone (Northamptonshire)

Huddersfield v Plymouth

Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan could ring the changes and that may mean an outing for the likes of Alex Vallejo, Jaden Brown and Joel Pereira, along with new signing Danny Grant. Jonathan Hogg (Achilles), Rarmani Edmonds-Green (muscle fatigue) and Isaac Mbenza (knee) have minor problems and could be rested.

Plymouth wing-back George Cooper needs surgery on a knee problem and misses out. Argyle manager Ryan Lowe will assess the ankle injury picked up by midfielder Lewis Macleod before naming his squad.

Top Scorers: Daniel Grant (Huddersfield) 7; Luke Jephcott (Plymouth) 14

Match Odds: H 10-11 D 5-2 A 3-1

Referee: Martin Coy (County Durham)

Luton v Reading

Gabriel Osho could make his Luton debut having been recalled from a loan spell with Yeovil. James Bree is close to returning from a long-term knee problem.

Lucas Joao is fit for Reading despite an injury scare last weekend. Lewis Gibson, Yakou Meite and Liam Moore are set to miss out again. Luke Southwood is likely to get a run-out in goal, while youngsters Ethan Bristow and Dejan Tetek could also feature.

Top Scorers: James Collins (Luton) 9; Lucas Joao (Reading) 16

Match Odds: H 17-10 D 21-10 A 13-8

Referee: Darren Bond (Lancashire)

Man Utd v Watford

Manchester United teenager Facundo Pellistri has tested positive for Covid-19 and Edinson Cavani completes a three-match ban. Phil Jones is out and new signing Amad Diallo has yet to join the group.

Watford new boy Philip Zinckernagel is pushing to make his debut, but James Garner is ineligible to face his parent club. Domingos Quina, Isaac Success, Stipe Perica (all hamstring) and Christian Kabasele (knee) miss out.

Top Scorers: Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) 15; Philip Zinckernagel (Watford) 15

Match Odds: H 3-10 D 4-1 A 17-2

Referee: Andrew Madley (West Yorkshire)

Norwich v Coventry

Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul will miss out following a positive Covid-19 test and Daniel Barden will deputise again, with Michael McGovern (hamstring) facing an extended spell out. Kieran Dowell (ankle), Lukas Rupp (hamstring), Marco Stiepermann (ear infection), Josh Martin (illness), Onel Hernandez (groin), Bali Mumba (knee) and Sam Byram (hamstring) are sidelined.

Matty James is available for Coventry after joining on loan, as is Josh Eccles having returned from a temporary stay at Gillingham. Matt Godden (foot), Tyler Walker (calf), Michael Rose (groin) and Marko Marosi (cheek) are out.

Top Scorers: Teemu Pukki (Norwich) 11; Gustavo Hamer, Matt Godden and Tyler Walker (Coventry) 4

Match Odds: H 4-5 D 5-2 A 7-2

Referee: Darren Drysdale (Lincolnshire)

Nottm Forest v Cardiff

Forest defender Scott McKenna (ankle) could make his comeback. Luke Freeman is another who has been training as he recovers from a hernia operation, but this game will come too soon. Fellow midfielder Jack Colback (ankle) is around another month away from being in contention.

Cardiff have problems in central defence. Captain Sean Morrison's ankle injury will keep him out, meaning Curtis Nelson is the only recognised senior centre-back who is fit and available. Sol Bamba (back) is out and Filip Benkovic, on loan from Leicester, has been recalled. Harry Wilson may have had time to recover from the knock he was nursing after the Wycombe loss.

Top Scorers: Lyle Taylor (Nottm Forest) 4; Kieffer Moore (Cardiff) 8

Match Odds: H 6-4 D 21-10 A 15-8

Referee: David Webb (County Durham)

Bournemouth v Oldham

Bournemouth forward Joshua King could be pushing for a starting place after recovering from a back issue. Winger Arnaut Danjuma (hamstring) and defender Chris Mepham (calf) remain unavailable.

Oldham will continue to be without Bobby Grant (suspension). Striker George Blackwood is set to remain in the treatment room following a setback in his recovery from injury.

Top Scorers: Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) 9; Conor McAleny (Oldham) 11;

Match Odds: H 8-15 D 16-5 A 24-5

Referee: Andy Woolmer (Northamptonshire)

QPR v Fulham

QPR are set to be without Osman Kakay (leg) and Lee Wallace (calf).

Fulham's plans have been hindered by the recent positive Covid-19 tests in the squad, but boss Scott Parker planned to use some fringe players anyway. Midfielder Stefan Johansen and back-up keeper Marek Rodak are among those likely to feature. Full-back Kenny Tete is fit after a calf injury.

Top Scorers: Lyndon Dykes (QPR) 7; Bobby Reid (Fulham) 5

Match Odds: H 9-4 D 11-5 A 5-4

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire)

Stevenage v Swansea

Stevenage manager Alex Revell could give a debut to new signing Luke Norris after his move from Colchester. Fellow new signing Chris Lines may also feature following his arrival from Northampton, but loanee Matt Stevens is ruled out after playing for Forest Green in the first round.

Swansea head coach Steve Cooper has Kyle Naughton available again after injury. Fellow defenders Ryan Bennett (hamstring) and Joel Latibeaudiere remain sidelined and midfielders Kasey Palmer and Morgan Gibbs-White have been recalled from loan spells by their respective parent clubs.

Top Scorers: Charlie Carter & Aramide Oteh (Stevenage) 4; Jamal Lowe & Andre Ayew (Swansea) 8

Match Odds: H 11-2 D 3-1 A 1-2

Referee: Michael Salisbury (Lancashire)

Stoke v Leicester

Rabbi Matondo could make his Stoke debut after joining on loan from Schalke. Boss Michael O'Neill is without strikers Steven Fletcher (groin), Tyrese Campbell (knee) and Lee Gregory (groin). Goalkeepers Angus Gunn (ankle) and Adam Davies (groin) are out while left-back Morgan Fox has been battling a hamstring problem.

Leicester duo Jamie Vardy (hip) and James Maddison (knee) are likely to sit out. Ricardo Pereira (groin) has returned to training but will not feature. Fellow defender Caglar Soyuncu (groin) is available.

Top Scorers: Tyrese Campbell (Stoke) 7; Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 13

Match Odds: H 7-2 D 12-5 A 4-5

Referee: Tony Harrington (Cleveland)

Wycombe v Preston

Wycombe could hand a debut to new loan signing Admiral Muskwe, while Dennis Adeniran is among those who will be hoping for a start.

Preston boss Alex Neil has promised to name a strong team, giving Brighton loanee midfielder Jayson Molumby a debut. Goalkeeper Declan Rudd is injured with Daniel Iversen coming in on loan from Leicester. Scott Sinclair could return but loan signing Ched Evans is not eligible following his switch from Fleetwood.

Top Scorers: Scott Kashket (Wycombe) 4; Scott Sinclair (Preston) 7

Match Odds: H 12-5 D 11-5 A 23-20

Referee: Matthew Donohue (Lancashire)

Sunday, January 10

Barnsley v Tranmere

New Barnsley signings Carlton Morris and Liam Kitching are cup-tied. Conor Chaplin and goalkeeper Brad Collins have returned to training following a period of isolation due to Covid-19 exposure.

Tranmere boss Keith Hill has said his side are "suffering" thanks to several absences caused by injury and illness. Manny Monthe is troubled by tendonitis and Stefan Payne (groin) is a long-term absentee.

Top Scorers: Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley) 9; James Vaughan (Tranmere) 11

Match Odds: H 1-2 D 3-1 A 11-2

Referee: Oliver Langford (W Midlands)

Bristol City v Portsmouth

Bristol City manager Dean Holden will be without a number of players through illness and injury. Kasey Palmer has had a positive covid test. Cameron Pring and James Morton are cup-tied while Jack Hunt, Jay Dasilva and Jamie Paterson remain out but Alfie Mawson is back in training.

Jordy Hiwula is available after the forward extended his Pompey contract until the end of the season. Kenny Jackett will hope to have Lee Brown (hamstring) available.

Top Scorers: Nahki Wells (Bristol City) 5; John Marquis (Portsmouth) 10

Match Odds: H 7-5 D 11-5 A 19-10

Referee: Jarred Gillett (Australia)

Chelsea v Morecambe

N'Golo Kante (hamstring) will miss out for Chelsea, along with Andreas Christensen (knee) and Reece James (thigh).

Brad Lyons could come straight into contention for Morecambe after joining on loan.

Top Scorers: Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) 9; Adam Phillips (Morecambe) 8

Match Odds: H 1-20 D 10-1 A 40-1

Referee: Darren England (South Yorkshire)

Cheltenham v Mansfield

Cheltenham will check on the fitness of Matty Blair and Liam Sercombe. Defender Sean Long (hip) and midfielder Conor Thomas (calf) have returned to training and could feature but goalkeeper Scott Flinders (leg) remains unavailable.

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough could name an unchanged team for the third successive match. Tyrese Sinclair has tested positive for coronavirus, Nicky Maynard (hamstring) will be assessed while long-term absentee Joe Riley (knee) continues his rehabilitation.

Top Scorers: Andy Williams (Cheltenham) 6; Jordan Bowery (Mansfield) 7

Match Odds: H 5-4 D 23-10 A 21-10

Referee: Tom Nield (West Yorkshire)

Crawley v Leeds

Crawley are sweating on the fitness of in-form top-scorer Max Watters (hamstring).

Leeds skipper Liam Cooper (abdominal) is back in contention, but fellow centre-half Diego Llorente (muscle strain) will not be risked. Tyler Roberts is unavailable while Robin Koch, Gaetano Berardi (both knee) and Adam Forshaw (hip) are out.

Top Scorers: Max Watters (Crawley) 15; Patrick Bamford (Leeds) 10

Match Odds: H 8-1 D 19-5 A 7-20

Referee: Peter Bankes (Merseyside)

Man City v Birmingham

Sergio Aguero (knee) is set to start for Manchester City after injury, while Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker (both coronavirus) could feature. Ederson, Ferran Torres and Tommy Doyle must test negative before returning. Scott Carson, Eric Garcia and Cole Palmer are still isolating and centre-backs Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake are doubts with muscle problems.

Marc Roberts (ankle) and Kristian Pedersen (knee) could feature for Birmingham. The game will come too soon for Gary Gardner and Alen Halilovic.

Top Scorers: Raheem Sterling and Ferran Torres (Man City) 7; Lukas Jutkiewicz, Gary Gardner, Jon Toral, Harlee Dean, Marc Roberts, Jeremie Bela and Scott Hogan (Birmingham) 2

Match Odds: H 1-10 D 15-2 A 22-1

Referee: Robert Jones (Merseyside)

Marine v Tottenham

Marine are awaiting a second set of coronavirus test results on Saturday morning which will determine whether they can face Tottenham. The Northern Premier League North West Division side have not played since their league was suspended on December 26.

Tottenham could have Gareth Bale back from a calf injury with manager Jose Mourinho promising to field a strong side. Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring) continues to miss out while Erik Lamela could be involved after a period of self-isolation.

Top Scorers: Niall Cummins (Marine) 3; Harry Kane (Tottenham) 17

Match Odds: 50-1 D 16-1 A 1-50

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

Newport v Brighton

Newport expect to have Joss Labadie and Ryan Taylor (hamstring) available. Owen Windsor has joined the Exiles on loan from West Brom, but is not eligible.

Percy Tau could make his long-awaited Brighton debut. Adam Lallana (illness) is doubtful, while Danny Welbeck (knee), Aaron Connolly and Tariq Lamptey (both hamstring) are out.

Top Scorers: Tristan Abrahams (Newport) 8; Neal Maupay (Brighton) 6

Match Odds: H 6-1 D 10-3 A 4-9

Referee: Lee Mason (Lancashire)

Monday, January 11

Stockport v West Ham

Stockport manager Jim Gannon reported a near clean bill of health with Harvey Gilmour the only doubt. The 21-year-old midfielder has a slight knee issue, compounded by a knock he suffered in training this week, which places a question mark over his availability.

West Ham will be without striker Sebastien Haller and winger Robert Snodgrass, both of whom have left the club. Michail Antonio is pushing for a start following a hamstring injury. Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski looks set to miss out with a thigh injury, Ryan Fredericks is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, while fellow full-back Arthur Masuaku is sidelined following knee surgery.

Top Scorers: John Rooney (Stockport) 13; Sebastien Haller (West Ham) 7

Match Odds: H 8-1 D 19-5 A 7-20

Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral)