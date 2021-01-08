Dane Massey leaves Dundalk with 'very heavy heart'

Dane Massey says he will "cherish the memories" of his time at Dundalk after confirming his departure from the club.

The 32-year-old defender, who joined from Bray Wanderers in 2012, has been an integral figure during a golden spell.

Massey won five Premier Division titles, three FAI Cups and three League Cups while also participated in two Europa League group stage campaigns in 2016 and 2020.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I say I will not be returning to returning to Dundalk FC this season," Massey said in a statement released on social media.

"I have spent the last eight years there and have had such an incredible experience. I never thought when I signed for Dundalk that it would take me on the ride of a lifetime.

"I would like to thank all the players and staff who I have played and worked with over the years, and also to the amazing fans for welcoming me and my family to the club. I'll cherish the memories."