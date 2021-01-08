Dane Massey leaves Dundalk with 'very heavy heart'

Dane Massey leaves Dundalk with 'very heavy heart'

Dane Massey ends 8 year spell with Dundalk

Fri, 08 Jan, 2021 - 09:23
Colm O’Connor

Dane Massey says he will "cherish the memories" of his time at Dundalk after confirming his departure from the club.

The 32-year-old defender, who joined from Bray Wanderers in 2012, has been an integral figure during a golden spell.

Massey won five Premier Division titles, three FAI Cups and three League Cups while also participated in two Europa League group stage campaigns in 2016 and 2020.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I say I will not be returning to returning to Dundalk FC this season," Massey said in a statement released on social media.

"I have spent the last eight years there and have had such an incredible experience. I never thought when I signed for Dundalk that it would take me on the ride of a lifetime.

"I would like to thank all the players and staff who I have played and worked with over the years, and also to the amazing fans for welcoming me and my family to the club. I'll cherish the memories."

More in this section

Everton v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Goodison Park It is not life or death, it is the FA Cup – Graham Potter on Covid-19 struggles
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer File Photo Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks up ‘exciting’ Manchester United signing Amad Diallo
Liam Kearney 24/8/2018 Liam Kearney back at Cork City as club's Head of Academy
Ipswich Town v West Ham United - Pre-season Friendly - Portman Road

Sebastien Haller swaps West Ham for Ajax

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up