Sebastien Haller swaps West Ham for Ajax

Sebastien Haller swaps West Ham for Ajax

Sebastian Haller has left West Ham for Ajax (Joe Giddens/PA)

Fri, 08 Jan, 2021 - 09:08
James Whelan

West Ham striker Sebastien Haller has joined Ajax in a deal reported by the Dutch club to be worth a record €22.5million (£20.2m).

The Ivory Coast international, who joined the Hammers from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019, has signed a contract with the Eredivisie side until June 2025.

West Ham said in a statement: “West Ham United would like to thank Sebastien for his contribution to the club and wish him all the best for his future career.”

Haller made 50 appearances in all competitions for the club and scored 14 goals during his 18-month stay.

Hammers boss David Moyes is set to be handed the funds to land a replacement in the current transfer window, having been linked with a number of strikers.

More in this section

Everton v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Goodison Park It is not life or death, it is the FA Cup – Graham Potter on Covid-19 struggles
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer File Photo Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks up ‘exciting’ Manchester United signing Amad Diallo
Liam Kearney 24/8/2018 Liam Kearney back at Cork City as club's Head of Academy
west hampa-sourceplace: uk
Dundalk Press Conference & Training Session

Dane Massey leaves Dundalk with 'very heavy heart'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up