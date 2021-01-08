Penalty save king Ian Lawlor plotting FA Cup shock for Oldham Athletic

When he sinks into his couch tomorrow evening at his Leeds home, Irish goalkeeper Ian Lawlor will follow a familiar ritual for Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Bournemouth.

Pre-match preparation has proven crucial for the stopper on loan this season at Oldham Athletic from Doncaster Rovers.

It’s just as well the studying helped Lawlor to save three penalties over the past 10 weeks, for the Latics have the worst defensive record in League Two despite rising to 14th in recent weeks.

It took a combination of working under Harry Kewell and the opportunity of stringing a run of games together to seal the season-long loan switch for the 26-year-old.

Operating as the last line of defence in the Australian free-flowing system has kept him busy.

“We certainly do concede a lot of penalties,” the Dubliner says with a giggle.

“All through my career, I’ve watched the opposition's set-pieces and penalties the night before my games. I work closely with Oldham’s analysts to get that information because I like to be prepared.

“There’s no replays in the third round this season so the tie against Bournemouth could all the way to a shootout. But penalties in matches are key moments and preparation can give you an edge over the kicker.”

Lawlor, who spent five years at Manchester City after joining from Home Farm, is in a much better place than 12 months ago.

At the start of 2020, the stopper had lost his place at League One Doncaster for the first time since arriving from City three years earlier. Former West Bromwich Albion boss Darren Moore opted to promote QPR loanee Seng Dieng, leaving Lawlor determined to seek a new challenge.

“I had to take my medicine because the manager fancied another ‘keeper but he wouldn’t let me go to some clubs on loan,” explained Lawlor.

“Between injuries and falling out of favour with some managers, I’ve recovered from many set-backs during my career.

I wasn’t going to mope around feeling I needed to prove myself. It was just a case of going elsewhere.

“Eventually, I went to Scunthorpe in late January until the pandemic cut the season short.”

With Moore again turning to loanees from the Championship to fill his No 1 spot this season, Lawlor didn’t wait around warming the bench.

Kewell, appointed as Oldham’s fifth manager in just over 12 months, was able to ease his frustration.

“The gaffer knew all about me and I want to repay the trust he’s shown,” said the custodian.

“I was one of several new players in the team, so we knew results would pick up after a sticky start.

“I’m really enjoying the momentum from playing twice per week as it helps improve my game. I know that I’ve still a hell of a way to go.

“I don’t know what the future holds after my contract at Doncaster ends in the summer.

“Everybody wants to play at a higher level. Of course, getting back into the Ireland squad is in the back of my mind but there’s a lot of amazing goalkeepers ahead of me and nothing comes easy in football.”

- FA Cup Third Round: Oldham Athletic v Bournemouth, Saturday (3pm).