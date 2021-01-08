Penalty save king Ian Lawlor plotting FA Cup shock for Oldham Athletic

Irish goalkeeper Ian Lawlor will follow a familiar ritual for Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Bournemouth
Penalty save king Ian Lawlor plotting FA Cup shock for Oldham Athletic

Republic of Ireland goalkeepers Ian Lawlor, right, and David Forde during squad training ahead of their 2014 friendly against Italy. The Dubliner is hoping to get back into the national squad but his immediate focus is the FA Cup clash with Bournemouth on Saturday. Picture: David Maher / Sportsfile

Fri, 08 Jan, 2021 - 06:00
John Fallon

When he sinks into his couch tomorrow evening at his Leeds home, Irish goalkeeper Ian Lawlor will follow a familiar ritual for Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Bournemouth.

Pre-match preparation has proven crucial for the stopper on loan this season at Oldham Athletic from Doncaster Rovers.

It’s just as well the studying helped Lawlor to save three penalties over the past 10 weeks, for the Latics have the worst defensive record in League Two despite rising to 14th in recent weeks.

It took a combination of working under Harry Kewell and the opportunity of stringing a run of games together to seal the season-long loan switch for the 26-year-old.

Operating as the last line of defence in the Australian free-flowing system has kept him busy.

“We certainly do concede a lot of penalties,” the Dubliner says with a giggle.

“All through my career, I’ve watched the opposition's set-pieces and penalties the night before my games. I work closely with Oldham’s analysts to get that information because I like to be prepared.

“There’s no replays in the third round this season so the tie against Bournemouth could all the way to a shootout. But penalties in matches are key moments and preparation can give you an edge over the kicker.”

Lawlor, who spent five years at Manchester City after joining from Home Farm, is in a much better place than 12 months ago.

At the start of 2020, the stopper had lost his place at League One Doncaster for the first time since arriving from City three years earlier. Former West Bromwich Albion boss Darren Moore opted to promote QPR loanee Seng Dieng, leaving Lawlor determined to seek a new challenge.

“I had to take my medicine because the manager fancied another ‘keeper but he wouldn’t let me go to some clubs on loan,” explained Lawlor.

“Between injuries and falling out of favour with some managers, I’ve recovered from many set-backs during my career.

I wasn’t going to mope around feeling I needed to prove myself. It was just a case of going elsewhere.

“Eventually, I went to Scunthorpe in late January until the pandemic cut the season short.”

With Moore again turning to loanees from the Championship to fill his No 1 spot this season, Lawlor didn’t wait around warming the bench.

Kewell, appointed as Oldham’s fifth manager in just over 12 months, was able to ease his frustration.

“The gaffer knew all about me and I want to repay the trust he’s shown,” said the custodian.

“I was one of several new players in the team, so we knew results would pick up after a sticky start.

“I’m really enjoying the momentum from playing twice per week as it helps improve my game. I know that I’ve still a hell of a way to go.

“I don’t know what the future holds after my contract at Doncaster ends in the summer.

“Everybody wants to play at a higher level. Of course, getting back into the Ireland squad is in the back of my mind but there’s a lot of amazing goalkeepers ahead of me and nothing comes easy in football.”

- FA Cup Third Round: Oldham Athletic v Bournemouth, Saturday (3pm).

More in this section

Liam Kearney 24/8/2018 Liam Kearney back at Cork City as club's Head of Academy
Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League Aston Villa kids to face daunting test as first team squad ruled out of Liverpool FA Cup tie
Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League - King Power Stadium Leicester duo Jamie Vardy and James Maddison set to sit out FA Cup tie
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer File Photo

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks up ‘exciting’ Manchester United signing Amad Diallo

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up