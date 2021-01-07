Liverpool's FA Cup clash in doubt after Aston Villa see 'significant' Covid outbreak

Liverpool's FA Cup clash this weekend is in doubt after a 'significant' Covid outbreak at opponents Aston Villa.

Villa have closed their Bodymoor Heath training ground after revealing “a large number” of players and staff members had contracted the virus.

A statement issued on Thursday afternoon read: “Aston Villa can confirm that the Club has closed its Bodymoor Heath training ground after a significant Coronavirus outbreak.

“A large number of first team players and staff returned positive tests after being routinely tested on Monday and immediately went into isolation.

“A second round of testing was carried out immediately and produced more positive results today.

“First team training ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup match with Liverpool was cancelled.

“Discussions are ongoing between medical representatives of the Club, the Football Association and the Premier League.”

Villa’s announcement came hours after Middlesbrough, who travel to Brentford on Saturday, confirmed positive tests.

The Sky Bet Championship club, whose manager Neil Warnock tested positive last year, effectively shut down their Rockliffe Park training headquarters on Monday after cases among first-team staff and players had been confirmed, and a further round of testing, which also included under-23s players, took place on Thursday morning with the results expected before the weekend.

Meanwhile, Derby chief executive Stephen Pearce confirmed on Wednesday that the club will send a group of under-23 and under-18 players to play in the FA Cup at Chorley on Saturday following a coronavirus outbreak which has closed their training ground.

Elsewhere, Southampton’s third-round tie against Shrewsbury has been called off due to a coronavirus outbreak at the Sky Bet League One club.

The match was due to take place on Saturday, but a number of Shrewsbury players and staff members have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Football Association’s Professional Game Board will meet early next week to decide what will happen to the fixture.