Ireland keeper Mark Travers set to gain 'invaluable' gametime on loan with Swindon

Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper Mark Travers has been told his loan move to League One strugglers, Swindon Town, is vital to his footballing education.

Travers, 21, has spent most of this season at Bournemouth on the bench acting as back-up to Asmir Begovic with his only two appearances coming back in September.

Bournemouth want him to get regular first-team action which he will at Swindon.

Bournemouth's loan player manager Carl Fletcher said: "Travs has done really well but in an ideal situation we'd like him to play a few more games, which is what we did with Aaron Ramsdale, who really benefited from his loans with Chesterfield and Wimbledon, and they really helped him progress as a player.

"It's the same for Travs now. Especially for goalkeepers, they have to actually go out and play the games and it's a great opportunity for him to do that.

"The goalkeeping department have made a document on all the best goalkeepers in the world and how many games they'd played by a certain age. From that you can see it's invaluable, as we've tried to do in recent years, for our goalkeepers to get as many games as possible at the best level they can.

"History shows that the more games they play when they're younger the better they become as they start to get older.

This gives him the chance for games, to develop and to keep improving.

"That's what we want going forwards and Swindon is a good club.

"Fingers crossed it all goes well for him there, he enjoys himself and performs well and Swindon perform well off the back of it.”