John Stones the hero as Man City book Cup final date with Spurs

Carabo Cup semi-final: Man United 0 Man City 2

John Stones started this enjoyable Carabo Cup semi-final by putting the ball into his own net but ended it an unlikely goal hero, with his first effort in over three years booking Manchester City a final date with Jose Mourinho and Tottenham in April.

Fernandinho added a late second in what was, perhaps, a predictable outcome for Pep Guardiola, who has made the EFL Cup his personal preserve in his time in England and has now gone to four consecutive finals, and also for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

An FA Cup, last season’s Carabao Cup, the Europa League and now, once more, this competition - Solskjaer has led his team into four straight semis since the start of last season and lost the lot. That may demonstrate some degree of consistency but it is not what is expected from a club of United’s stature.

Stones struck five minutes into the second half, capitalising on Harry Maguire’s hesitation in dealing with Phil Foden’s in-swinging free-kick, and turning the ball into the United goal with his thigh from six yards.

It was the England defender’s first City goal since netting against Napoli in November 2017 and was relief for Stones who had put the ball into his own net after less then two minutes only to be spared by an offside decision.

Fernandinho, himself without a goal since October 2018, struck a stunning 20-yard volley eight minutes from time, after Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s poor headed clearance from a Kevin De Bruyne corner, as City cruised over the finishing line.

“It will be another final for us, another great occasion,” said Stones. “And this was another derby win against a top team.

“In the first half hour we set the tone with how we played, we had so many great chances, great moves, got ourselves into the box and in the end did the job.

“I’m just working hard, trying to play as many games as I can and do as well as I can when I’m on the pitch. I’m trying to help in these big games and improve as much as I can. Playing these big games is something I thrive off and I just want to play well."

The two combatants had met in the middle of last month in one of the worst derbies in recent memory but, within four minutes of kick-off, there had been more incident in this semi-final than that entire 90, and each team had put the ball in the opposition net.

Manchester City's Ruben Dias (left) and John Stones celebrate at the final whistle. Picture: Peter Powell/PA

Both, however, were correctly ruled out; first when Zak Steffen blocked a shot from an offside Marcus Rashford and the ball rebounded in off Stones.

City responded with Ilkay Gundogan steering in a Foden cross a couple of moments later - again, from an offside spot - but it was a glimpse of the intent from two teams hitting peak form.

It was also a fitting way to follow the tribute both teams paid to former City legend Colin Bell, who had died on Tuesday at the age of 74 and whose passing cast a sad shadow over this eagerly-awaited tie.

Certainly Bell, and the other legends of Manchester football who put the city on the map of the world game in the sixties and seventies, would have appreciated a lot of what their teams were trying to do.

Just eight minutes had gone when Bruno Fernandes found space from 20 yards to unleash a shot which Steffen saved well with a flying tip around his post.

And just a few moments later, Maguire and Victor Lindelof inexplicably stood off Kevin De Bruyne who let fly from similar range and saw his attempt thump against the post.

It may have been goalless, but it was still riveting, as City and Guardiola looked to continue their remarkable domination of this particular competition.

In contrast, two and a half years into his reign at Old Trafford, Solskjaer could certainly have benefitted from winning his first silverware as United manager even if their dramatic upturn in league form in recent weeks has dispelled talk of his job being in jeopardy.

The tie finally lost some of its momentum in the waning moment of the first half, and the stop-start nature of the game after the interval did not help, with Fernandinho becoming the first booking of the night for his latest foul, this one on Paul Pogba.

Manchester City players celebrate after their first goal.

When Scott McTominay retaliated with a trip on Raheem Sterling a few moments later, it was the mistake that led to the opening goal and re-invigorated the tie.

Joao Cancelo might have doubled the lead moments later with a 25-yard strike that rose just over the United goal while Foden’s 57th minute cross was met by a skilful Sterling header which Dean Henderson saved well.

The United keeper did even better, soon after, flying high to tip Riyad Mahrez’s long shot over the bar with City catching their hosts on the counter.

There were a couple of half chances, long-distance glimpses of goal, for Fernandes but this was a sub-par night for the Portuguese playmaker who struggled against a majestic defensive display from a City side looking back to its best.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Henderson 8; Wan-Bissaka 6, Lindelof 5, Maguire 5, Shaw 6; McTominay 6 (Greenwood 75, 6), Fred 7 (van de Beek 87); Rashford 6, Fernandes 6, Pogba 7; Martial 5.

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Steffen 7; Cancelo 6, Dias 9, Stones 8, Zinchenko 6; Gundogan 7, Fernandinho 8; Sterling 7, De Bruyne 7, Foden 8; Mahrez 7 (Rodri 79, 6).

Referee: M Atkinson 8